HINSDALE — One team continued trending in the right direction.
The other continued to be a bit more competitive. In the end, both coaches could probably take something from that.
Jacob Smith netted 12 points to key the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team to a 47-26 triumph over Hinsdale in non-league action Wednesday night. The Rebels received a balanced scoring effort, as nine players reached the scoring column and five added between five and nine points. They also got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 22-2 lead before cruising.
Sam Cashimere and Cody Barton both had seven points for Hinsdale. The Rebels have won its fifth game in the last six tries while moving to a high watermark of three games above .500 (9-6). The Bobcats (0-13) played C-R to a score of 25-24 over the final three quarters despite being whistled for 17 fouls to the Rebels’ six.
“Our effort and attitude have been there; that’s all I can ask for,” Hinsdale coach Chris Blocher said. “The guys have been working hard.”
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 76, Fillmore 66
FILLMORE — For the second time this season, Class D Fillmore gave Wellsville all it could handle, but came up just short.
In a high-level matchup, Alex Perkins led four double-digit scorers with 17 points to key the Lions (9-7). Cody Costello recorded 16 points, Logan Dunbar had 15 and Eli Schmidt notched 14 in the win. Wellsville held a narrow lead after the second and third quarters and outscored the Eagles 24-20 in the final eight minutes to secure the win. The Lions managed to hang on despite a 10-of-26 effort at the free throw line.
Fillmore (12-4) matched those big individual performances. Carter Sisson had a near triple-double effort of 18 points, including five treys, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Will Roeske had 20 points, Zach Sisson had 14 points (with four 3-pointers) and Mitch Ward chipped in 12 points.
“Wellsville really did a great job of pushing the tempo and leaking out in transition,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. That goes against what we have seen from them, and it caught us off guard. That being said, we battled and had our chances to grab the lead late in the second half, we just couldn’t get out in front.
“Schmidt really did a great job of dictating pace and he really led them. I’m disappointed we wasted a great game from Carter. Will did a great job of battling with Dunbar inside. But in the end they stayed out of foul trouble, made a few more plays, hit a few more shots and just never let us get our nose in front. (I’m) proud of how we played, games like that are why you play and why you coach.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 78, Genesee Valley 56
BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher dropped 22 points and Cam MacDonell had 10 points and six rebounds to lead Bolivar-Richburg on Senior Night.
Wyatt Karnuth added 11 points and four assists while Evan Pinney chipped in four assists and two steals for the Wolverines (11-6). B-R had five players with at least nine points and had seven guys combine to make 12 3-pointers, led by a trio from Reiss Gaines.
“In some of our losses, we kind of got in a funk,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “Against Canisteo-Greenwood, Wellsville and Fillmore … we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. So that can be the frustrating thing, too. We hit 12 tonight, but couldn’t hit anything (on Saturday) against Fillmore.
“But the kids did a nice job; Landon had 10 in the first quarter. We did get everyone in and all but two scored.”
Morgan Torrey scored a game-high 21 points while Max Wedge had 12 and Thai Norasethaporn 11 for the Jaguars (3-13).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 52, Belfast 38
SCIO — Lazar Bulajic had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds while adding five assists to key Scio/Friendship.
Ethan Davenport totaled 12 points and seven rebounds while Brendon Loucks contributed 10 points for S/F (9-9). The hosts took two of three from Belfast on the season, following up a 47-44 loss from last month with a relatively convincing victory.
“We were at full strength tonight,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said of the difference. We weren’t playing our best ball (in January); we went through a little rough streak there midseason (with six-straight losses). We just weren’t playing well. But we’ve picked it up the last three weeks, we’re playing a lot better and it’s starting to show.”
Matt Weaver led all scorers with 20 points while Tony Logue had 12 for Belfast (11-6).
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 69, Forestville 15
FORESTVILLE — Blake Frank had another monster scoring outing, draining seven 3-pointers while racking up 37 points to guide Franklinville.
Frank added seven rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (11-5), who have matched their season high with three-straight wins. Noah Shenk posted 14 points while Hayden Trietley grabbed 14 rebounds.
“We’re young and still learning how to win,” Forestville coach Tom Dempsey said. “Franklinville has a good squad.”
Sam Rueben grabbed seven rebounds for the Hornets (0-13).