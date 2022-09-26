CUBA — Bri Green collected 12 kills and two aces to propel the Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Hinsdale in an Allegany County matchup on Monday.
Jordan Radomski added two kills and six aces while Kendall Tompkins contributed 17 assists and four aces for the Rebels (4-3), who took it, 25-7, 25-8, 25-11. For Hinsdale, Alex Goodyear had 10 digs, Jaylee Jimmerson had six kills and each had a pair of aces. Hannah Sutton chipped in five kills and six digs.
CCAA EASTNorth Collins 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0CATTARAUGUS — Mackenzie Jaworski totaled 13 kills and three blocks to power North Collins to a 25-19, 25-8, 25-22 sweep.
Milani Maciejewski added five kills and Catherine Ayers handed out 17 assists for the Eagles (6-3). Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-9.
Randolph 3, Salamanca 0RANDOLPH — Eve Adams totaled 11 kills and Kameron Luce handed out 16 assists with four aces to guide Randolph, 25-12, 25-4, 25-3.
Donnilynn Sheldon added four kills and four blocks while Allie Conley had three kills, seven assists and five digs for the Cardinals (9-1).
Brianna Benjamin had two kills for Salamanca (2-7).
Ellicottville 3, Pine Valley 1ELLICOTTVILLE — Natalee Leiper had a big double-double of 10 kills and 23 digs and added four blocks to key Ellicottville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20.
Allison Rowland registered 15 kills and three aces and Ande Northrup generated 28 assists for the Eagles (4-5, 4-3). Dalayla Alexander had 17 digs, Cora Norton collected seven kills and four aces and Gwen DeChane and Chloe Huffman each added three kills in the win.
Pine Valley fell to 3-5.
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 3, Hammondsport 1FILLMORE — Savannah Hosmer piled up nine aces and five kills and Skylar Gaddy had seven aces and two kills as Fillmore bounced back from a first-set loss for a 21-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17 victory.
Zoe Hubbard facilitated the offense with 16 assists, Abby Engler notched 10 digs and Jenna Austin chipped in three kills for the Eagles.
Houghton 3, Archbishop Walsh 0HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice recorded 10 kills and two aces to guide Houghton to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 sweep.
Jessica Adenuga added five aces, two kills and six digs and Abby Reitnour chipped in five aces and seven assists for the Panthers.
Olean 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0BOLIVAR — Olean (5-2) bounced back from just its second loss of the season, a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Portville, for a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory.
Brena Welp logged six kills, three aces and five digs while Haley Mascho had six digs and Kori Thomas notched seven digs and two blocks for the Wolverines.
Wellsville 3, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0AVOCA — Natalie Adams posted five kills and a pair of aces and Wellsville picked up its play in each passing set for a 25-19, 25-10, 25-8 triumph.
Maddy Parks handed out 16 assists with four aces, Averee Palmatier had five aces and Lindsey Stuck contributed three kills and three aces for the Lions.