CUBA — Bri Green collected 12 kills and two aces to propel the Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Hinsdale in an Allegany County matchup on Monday.

Jordan Radomski added two kills and six aces while Kendall Tompkins contributed 17 assists and four aces for the Rebels (4-3), who took it, 25-7, 25-8, 25-11. For Hinsdale, Alex Goodyear had 10 digs, Jaylee Jimmerson had six kills and each had a pair of aces. Hannah Sutton chipped in five kills and six digs.

