ARKPORT — Just a week away from the start of the playoffs, the Cuba Rushford boys volleyball team needed a big win to cement its resume as one of the best teams in Section 5 Class C.
After splitting the first two sets by a combined seven points, C-R won the final two sets to claim a crucial victory over Arkport/Canaseraga, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, in a league contest on Thursday night.
“We needed a win tonight to give us confidence towards the playoffs and hopefully a first round bye,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “We started out really nervous because Arkport is really good and always within striking distance. They cover all parts of the floor well.”
Allen Fuller led the Rebels with 19 assists, six kills and two aces. Nate Cole posted eight kills and five blocks and Logan Lewis tacked on four kills, three assists and three aces.
“We had a bunch of guys out due to injuries and COVID-19 so we had a couple of our players playing out of position,” Perillo said. “Once we got settled in we really played well.”
Riley Shivebarger had five kills, two blocks and three aces and Phil Chamberlin had three kills, four aces and a pair of blocks to guide A/C.
WRESTLINGCCAA DIVISION IIRandolph 48, Salamanca 24RANDOLPH — Salamanca won four of seven contested matches, but was hampered by five forfeits.
Konner Spring (132), Malaki Harrison (138), Arthur Spring (152) and Keegan Hardy (215) all won by fall for the Warriors, with Hardy pinning Alan Root in 53 seconds in the latter matchup.
Clayton Frantze (145) and Luke Pagett (172) both won by fall while Ryan Carpenter pinned Ian Breazeale in 1:50 in the heavyweight bout.
Bolivar-Richburg 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 0BOLIVAR — Kadin Tompkins picked up wins in consecutive matches, both by fall, to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
Tompkins pinned Sage Butcher in 34 seconds at 145 pounds and then in 1:24 at 152 pounds. Six other wrestlers all added pins as the Wolverines won all eight contested matches in a rare shutout effort.
Ethan Coleman (138) and Trent Sibble (215) also won in under a minute while Caden Allen (160), Teegan Sibble (110), Trey Buchholz (126) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (285) all added victories for B-R.
NON-LEAGUEPortville 57, Fredonia/Brocton/SC/Forestville 12SILVER CREEK — Portville won six of the eight contested weight classes, including two in under a minute, to pick up a dominant victory.
Dakota Mascho (160) and Kaedon Holocomb (152) each had a pin in 46 seconds, Samuel Zeigler (126) in 3:49, Henry Chamberlain (285) in 3:53 and Nick Manroe (189) in 6:00 to lead the Panthers.
Hayden Emley (215) added another win by 8-1 decision.
WEDNESDAYDunkirk 27, Olean 18OLEAN — In a match that featured just three bouts due to COVID-19 and injuries, senior Reagan Campbell-Olmsted picked up a Senior Night victory for the Huskies.
Prior to the match, Olean honored three seniors in Campbell-Olmsted, Jordan Rodgers-Bonnell and Damon Liguori. Campbell-Olmsted won by pin at 126 pounds in a “very high-scoring, exciting match,” per coach Clar Anderson.
“Her hard work has paid off this year and was (previously) recognized at the Franklinville Invitational for her effort and character,” Anderson said.
Lucas O’Dell dropped a close match and Shamus Baer fell after weighing in at 170 pounds and wrestling up a level at 189.
“Lucas had a very exciting match,” Anderson said. “He worked incredibly hard to mount a lead in the beginning before losing his lead in the last seconds, which sent it to overtime. In overtime, his effort was countered with his opponent defensively scoring a takedown for the OT win.”
Of Baer’s effort, he added: “He wrestled up … for the team and to gain experience. He fell to a larger opponent but fought hard. The team is struggling with COVID and reduced numbers but demonstrate great attitudes and desire to do their best in competition.”
AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
102: McDowell Jr. (BR) forfeit, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) 1:05 Sayeed, 118: double forfeit, 126: Buchholz (BR) 1:24 Pestle, 132: double forfeit, 138*: Coleman (BR) :55 Stauring, 145: Tompkins (BR) :34 Butcher, 152: Tompkins (BR) 1:24 Butcher, 160: Allen (BR) 1:12 Pragle, 172: double forfeit, 189: double forfeit, 215: Tr. Sibble (BR) :57 Cuddeback, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) 1:40 Diaz.
AT RANDOLPH Randolph 48, Salamanca 24
102*: Paterson (R) forfeit, 110: Green (R) forfeit, 118: Clark (R) forfeit, 126: Inkley (R) forfeit, 132: K. Spring (S) 1:30 Gumhalter, 138: Harrison (S) 1:31 Crouse, 145: Frantze (R) 1:10 Baldwin, 152: A. Spring (S) 1:04 Bailey, 160: Malone (R) forfeit, 172: Pagett (R) 1:15 Snyder, 189: double forfeit, 215: Hardy (S) :53 Root, 285: Carpenter (R) 1:50 Breazeale.
AT SILVER CREEK Portville 57, Fredonia/B/SC/F 12
102: Muhyee (P) forfeit 110: double forfeit, 118: Hoffman (F) forfeit, 126: Zeigler (P) 3:49 Ingram, 132: Pascucci (P) forfeit, 138: Langdon (P) forfeit, 145: Haberly (P) forfeit, 152: Holocomb (P) :46 Meyers, 160: Mascho (P) :46 McNaughtan, 172: Russo (F) 3:35 Morrison, 189: Manroe (P) 6:00 Woods, 215: Emley (P) 8-1 Szumigala, 285: Chamberlain (P) 3:53 Collazo.