CUBA — Cuba-Rushford pitcher Jon White held Genesee Valley to one hit over five innings and the Rebels used 16 hits to beat the Jaguars, 15-1.
White struck out eight batters and walked none in the Allegany County Div. I win. Trent Chamberlain (two RBI, four runs) and Cameron Dunlap (double, three RBI) both went 2-for-3 for C-R (7-3).
“We hit the ball really well and getting a complete game out of Jon when we have four games in a week is exactly what we needed,” C-R coach Pat Wight said.
Trenton Scott had a leadoff single for the lone hit for GV (1-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 11, Hinsdale 1, 6 inningsHINSDALE — Bolivar-Richburg (7-4) recorded two hits, but used nine errors and 13 walks to plate 11 runs.
Logan Bess had both hits for the Wolverines, batting 2-for-4 with a double, single and a walk. After Caden Allen came on in relief in the first inning for B-R and struck out 13 batters with no walks.
Hinsdale fell to 1-6.
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 24, Archbishop Walsh 0, 5 inningsOLEAN — Luke Columbo tripled, doubled and singled for Fillmore (6-3).
Brent Zubikowski also had two hits for Fillmore. Columbo struck out nine with no walks, holding Archbishop Walsh to four hits.
Walsh 0-2
Luca Quinn, Shaine Croker, Max Garvin and Chris Forney each had a hit for Walsh (0-2).
AT HINSDALE
R H E
B-R 124 211 X — 11 2 0 Hinsdale 100 000 X — 1 2 9 Cam MacDonell (2 SO, 1 BB), Caden Allen (1) (13 SO, 0 BB) and Wayne Karnuth Zach Byrne (1 SO, 6 BB), Xander Pascucci (3) (1 SO, 6 BB), Tucker Schwartz (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Parker Cummins
AT CUBA
R H E
GV 100 00X X — 1 1 3 C-R 426 3XX X — 15 16 2
{span}Thai Norasethaporn{/span}
(1 SO, 2 BB), Trenton Scott (3) (1 SO, 2 BB), Cage (4) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Jesse Babbitt, Noorasathaporn (3) Jon White (8 SO, 0 BB) and Logan Lewis
AT OLEAN
R H E
Fillmore 478 14X X — 24 11 3 Walsh 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 Luke Columbo (9 SO, 0 BB) and Brent Zubikowski Shaine Croker (3 SO), Max Garvin (3) (1 SO), Luca Quinn (4) (2 SO) and Greg Carl
HR: Isaiah Voss (F)