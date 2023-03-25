Teah Smith isn’t just Jacob Smith’s mother.
She’s also his boss at the Olean McDonald’s Restaurant.
“I’m never getting away from her,” Jacob, a 17-year-old Cuba-Rushford senior, said with a laugh. “I get bossed at home and I get bossed at work.”
And though he might catch more of an earful than the average teenager, it was the Smiths’ relationship with the local fast food chain that helped to ensure Jacob had an opportunity to play in this Sunday’s Big 30 Basketball Senior Classic.
This season, Smith established himself as one of the better basketball players on the New York side of the border.
He was the leading scorer on a C-R team that finished a solid 17-5 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 5 Class C3 playoffs before falling to Warsaw in the quarterfinals. He was named a First Team Allegany County Division I all-star. He was invited to, and will play in, the prestigious Ronald McDonald House All-Star Game on Saturday in Rochester before taking the floor again Sunday in Portville.
But for as talented as he is on the court, his family noted, that’s how hardworking he is at his job.
WITH SCHOOL, practices and games occupying most of his weekdays, Smith typically sacrifices his weekends to work eight-hour shifts on Saturdays at Sundays at McDonald’s, driving himself each way. And it’s that work ethic and the responsibility he’s displayed that inspired his boss’ bosses to help cover the fee associated with Sunday’s game.
Due to its fundraising nature, each player tapped to participate in the Senior Classic is asked to secure a $100 sponsorship.
Any number of kids who have donned the contest’s blue and red t-shirts likely have a story of how someone, or something, helped take care of this cost — a local business or booster club. Smith, too, was the subject of a feel-good moment, as Dave Singelyn, Jacob’s employer and the owner/operator of the Olean McDonald’s, stepped up and agreed to sponsor Smith so that he could participate.
“My mom posted it on Facebook,” Jacob noted, “and (my mom’s bosses) saw it and they kind of just asked if they could sponsor me. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s kind of a blessing that people I barely even know want to sponsor me and help me with it.”
TEAH IS from whom Jacob first began to learn, and love, the game.
“My mom’s always been big on basketball, that was always her sport,” Jacob said of his mother, who also played at Cuba-Rushford. “She grew up playing basketball. I was very young when I touched a basketball.”
And Teah (actually, both parents, he corrects) is where Smith learned the meaning of hard work and earning what you have.
“My parents are very hard on ‘you’re going to work for what you want,’” Smith said. “If you want to go do something, if you need gas, you’re going to work for it, it’s not just going to be handed to you. I really like to drive myself around, so if that’s what I need to do then that’s what I’m going to do.”
While his story is unique, as surely are many of the 40 seniors participating across the boys and girls games on Sunday, so too is Jacob’s presence. Smith is just the fifth boys C-R player to be selected to the Senior Classic since its inception in 2015, and the first since Malachi Barros and Noah Decker played in 2017.
A SHOOTER by trade, Smith would like to see a few 3-pointers fall on Sunday, to contribute to what figures to be a potent NY offense. Mostly, he just wants to help lead the New York all-stars to a win.
“My grandpa always said, ‘any given team on any given day,’” he said. “So I’m just hoping we come out with a W and enjoy it.
“Really, I think my biggest thing is driving and making space and then finding the open person, but scoring and shooting is probably my favorite thing. But in the end, winning is my favorite, (so) just do what’s best for the team.”
Win or lose, however, he’ll be playing for more than just himself, his school and the Empire State.
“Oh yeah,” he said, “I’ll be playing for my mom and everybody at work.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)