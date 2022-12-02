CUBA — Jacob Smith tossed in 16 points and eight others contributed between five and nine points to power Cuba-Rushford to its second-straight boys basketball victory to start the season.
C-R defeated Hinsdale, 72-19.
The Rebels (2-0) held Hinsdale to just five first-half points while taking a commanding (45-5) lead at the break. Eleven of 12 players on the C-R roster reached the scoring column, with Cayden Joy adding nine points.
Henry Schwartz had six points for Hinsdale (0-2).
“I was very proud of our defensive effort and overall energy tonight,” interim C-R coach Rob Wight said. “Every player that stepped on the court was ready to play.”
Cassadaga Valley 57, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 16
CATTARAUGUS — Ace Pierce led Cassadaga Valley with 16 points on five 3-pointers.
Hunter Johnson added 15 points and Kole Hawkins had 12 points for the victors.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-1.
Clymer 47, Ellicottville 28
CLYMER — Blake Kopta registered 20 points and four steals and Jonathan Massing and Dylan Michael pulled down nine and seven rebounds, respectively, to lead Clymer.
Ellicottville played relatively evenly with Clymer over the final three quarters, but couldn’t dig out of a 17-5 first-quarter hole that led to a 31-14 deficit at halftime. Braylon Wyatt had a team-best eight points for the Eagles (0-1).
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Walsh 53, Portville 50
PORTVILLE — Walsh edged Portville to claim its season-opener and advance to the tournament title game, where it will meet Bolivar-Richburg.
Portville will take on North Collins in the consolation contest. No other information was provided to the Times Herald.
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Pioneer 63, Springville 40
YORKSHIRE — Walker Bekiel totaled 22 points while Sam Platt notched 20 to key Pioneer to a first-round win in its own tournament.
The Panthers will meet Holland in today’s (3:30 p.m.) championship. Springville will take on Franklinville in the consolation game.
AT CUBA Hinsdale (19)
Brown 1 0-0 3, Bergstrom 2 0-0 5, Wright 1 0-0 3, Schwartz 2 0-0 3, Barton 0 0-4 0, Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 1-7 19.
Cuba-Rushford (72)
Wight 1 2-2 5, Smith 7 0-1 16, Bell 3 0-1 6, Brooks 3 0-0 6, Frank 3 0-0 6, Scott 3 0-0 6, Bello 4 0-0 8, Ricketts 3 0-0 6, Clayson 0 1-2 1, Lindermann 1 0-1 3, C. Joy 4 0-0 9. Totals: 32 3-7 72. Hinsdale 2 5 14 19 Cuba-Rushford 30 45 66 72
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 4 (Brown, Bergstrom, Wright, Schwartz); C-R 5 (Wight, Smith 2, Lindermann, C. Joy). Total fouls: Hinsdale 9, C-R 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT CLYMER Ellicottville (28)
Chudy 2 0-0. 4, Smith 1 2-4 4, Nuzzo 1 0-0 2, Wyatt 3 2-4 8, Clark 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 1 2-2 4, Jimerson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 6-10 28.
Clymer (47)
Ramos 2 0-0 6, M. Kopta 0 1-2 1, B. Kopta 8 1-4 20, Dunnewald 1 0-0 2, Beckerink 1 0-0 3, Massing 3 2-2 8, Mihalko 2 0-0 5, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Shampoe 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 4-10 47. Ellicottville 5 14 24 28 Clymer 17 31 42 47
Three-point goals: ECS (none); Clymer 7 (Ramos 2, B. Kopta 3, Beckerink, Mihalko).
AT CATTARAUGUS Cassadaga Valley (57)
Pierce 5 1-2 16, Hawkins 4 1-2 12, Johnson 5 2-2 15, Main 3 0-2 6, Meyers 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 4-8 57.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (16)
Seamon 1 2-4 4, Benzel 1 0-0 3, Young 1 2-2 4, Baxter 2 1-2 5, Bradley 0 0-2 0. Totals: 5 5-10 16. CV 14 30 50 57 CLV 2 4 11 16
Three-point goals: CV 11 (Pierce 5, Hawkins 3, Johnson 3); CLV 1 (Benzel). Total fouls: CV 7, CLV 8. Fouled out: None.