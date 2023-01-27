CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team clearly wasn’t happy with the way it performed its last time out.
On Tuesday, the Rebels tied a season-low with 37 points while losing to an opponent, Canisteo-Greenwood, that it had beaten earlier in the year for just its second loss of the year. Safe to say, C-R was out to send a message three nights later. And it did so, with Houghton feeling the brunt of it.
Jacob Smith racked up 19 points, Braeden Wight drained six 3-pointers en route to 18 points and C-R (13-2) answered its season low with a season high in topping the Panthers, 83-34, in a non-league meeting Friday.
Jack Frank facilitated the effort with an impressive 13 assists to just one turnover. Eight others contributed between four and eight points for the Rebels, who buried 12 3-pointers as a team. Cuba-Rushford jumped out to a 21-12 lead and pushed the deficit past 20 (43-18) at halftime.
“Solid offensive effort across the board,” said C-R coach Pat Wight, whose team’s previous season-high point total was 76 in a win over Andover/Whitesville on Jan. 13. “We played very unselfish basketball and hit the open shots. It was good to score some points after struggling earlier in the week.”
James Adenuga scored 15 points, Josh Davidson netted 13 and each hit a trio of 3-pointers for Houghton (1-10).
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 66, Hinsdale 32BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson poured in 28 points and Landon Barkley totaled 14 points and five steals to power Bolivar-Richburg (12-2).
David Baldwin grabbed 10 rebounds and Reiss Gaines chipped in five rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (12-2). B-R found itself in a game early, up 20-15 after the first quarter, but used a 21-2 second quarter to take control.
Xander Pascucci had 14 points while Cody Barton scored 10 for Hinsdale.
Fillmore 69, Andover/Whitesville 52FILLMORE — Zach Sisson piled up 27 points, including 14 in the third quarter, and eight rebounds to power Fillmore to its third-straight win.
Luke Colombo (8 points) and Brent Zubikowski grabbed 10 and nine rebounds, respectively, and 10 players reached the scoring column for the Eagles (8-4). Fillmore jumped out to a 21-3 lead and had a commanding 55-31 advantage entering the final frame.
“We came out of the gates well,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Luke got us off to a great start with some early baskets (7 first-quarter points), and our press got our transition game going. Give A/W credit, (coach Jim Joyce) has them playing hard and they never gave up. They made a couple runs in the second half and knocked down some big shots. We will need to be better next time we see them.”
Brody Vance finished with 16 points while C.J. Estep had 12 for Andover/Whitesville (7-9).
AT BOLIVAR Hinsdale (32)
Pascucci 5 2-2 14, Neubert 1 0-0 2, Barton 5 0-5 10, Richards 2 0-2 6, Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-9 32.
Bolivar-Richburg (66)
Sisson 11 4-6 28, Gaines 2 0-0 4, Barkley 4 4-5 14, R. Gaines 2 1-1 5, Pforter 1 0-0 2, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 0 2-2 2, Pinney 2 3-4 7. Totals: 24 14-18 66. Hinsdale 15 17 25 32 Bolivar-Richburg 20 41 54 66
Three-point goals: Hins. 4 (Pascucci 2, Barton); B-R (Sisson 2, Barkley 2). Total fouls: Hins. 13, B-R 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Andover/Whitesville (52)
Belmont 3 0-0 9, Estep 2 8-9 12, Vance 6 2-5 16, Kent 2 0-0 4, Calladine 1 2-2 5, Hall 1 1-1 3, Niedermaier 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 13-17 52.
Fillmore (69)
Schilke 1 0-0 2, Zubikowski 1 0-1 2, Ja. Bialek 4 0-0 8, Wolfer 1 0-0 2, Colombo 3 1-2 8, Ward 4 1-5 9, Sisson 9 5-7 27, Jo. Bialek 1 1-4 4, Sanasith 1 2-2 4, Cockle 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 11-23 69. Andover/Whites. 3 17 31 52 Fillmore 21 36 55 69
Three-point goals: A/W 7 (Belmont 3, Vance 2, Calladine, Niedermaier); Fillmore 6 (Colombo, Sisson 4, J. Bialek). Total fouls: A/W 16, Fillmore 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT CUBA Houghton (34)
Davidson 5 0-0 13, Adenuga 4 4-4 15, Zanini 1 0-0 2, Rebello 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 4-4 34.
Cuba-Rushford (83)
Wight 6 0-0 18, Smith 7 4-4 19, Bell 0 2-2 2, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Frank 2 0-0 4, Scott 2 0-0 6, Bello 2 0-0 5, Ricketts 4 0-0 8, Clayson 2 1-2 5, Linderman 2 0-0 6, Joy 3 0-0 6. Totals: 32 7-8 83. Houghton 12 18 23 34 C-R 21 43 68 83
Three-point goals: Houghton 6 (Davidson 3, Adenuga 3); C-R 12 (Wight 6, Smith, Scott 2, Bello, Linderman 2). Total fouls: Houghton , C-R 11. Fouled out: None.