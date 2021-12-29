SCIO — The Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team hadn’t gotten off to a great start.
Before Christmas weekend, it sat 1-2 with a 33-point loss to Wellsville and a 31-point setback to C.G. Finney. But the Rebels took a big step toward turning their season around over the last two days.
A day after rolling past Houghton (49-32) in the first round, C-R had a 22-point first quarter en route to downing Scio/Friendship, 53-40, in the championship game of the latter’s tournament on Wednesday night. The Rebels shot their way to an early 22-6 lead on the strength of four treys, including two from Jack Frank, and limited S/F to just 16 first-half points while bringing a double-digit cushion into the break.
“We started really fast and created turnovers, which has been huge for us the last two games,” C-R coach Bryce Renn said. “We played with much more poise today and executed against their zone.”
Hunter Scott paced a trio of double-digit scorers with 14 points while Frank had 12 and Jacob Smith posted 10, and all finished with two 3s for the Rebels (3-2), who hit seven as a team.
“Hunter played extremely well and made big shots. Jack, Jacob and Luke Brooks did a nice job handling the ball and picking their spots to attack. I thought Dom Bello rebounded as well as I have seen him. (It was) a more complete team effort. We still have to clean up some sloppy stretches but I’m super proud of the boys.”
Brendon Loucks totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Lazar Bulajic added six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals for Scio/Friendship (6-3).
NON-LEAGUESCIO TOURNAMENTConsolation: Belfast 56, Houghton 30SCIO — Connor Stork (14 points) and Matt Weaver (13) both scored in double figures to power Belfast (6-2) to a consolation win.
Malachi DeGolyer and James Adenuga accounted for 26 (13 each) of 30 points for Houghton (2-5).
SHEFFIELD TOURNAMENT
Smethport 50, Kane 39
SHEFFIELD, Pa. — Alex Ognen (3 assists) registered 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help Smethport pull away.
Brandon Higley added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Hubbers, who used an 18-7 third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead (18-17) into a 10-point cushion going into the final frame. Preston Alfieri also handed out three assists.
Andy Jekielek and Jack Bell each had 10 points for Kane.
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Olean 37, Springville 24
OLEAN — Leah Williams posted a big double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds as Olean rallied to victory with a strong second half.
Anayah Parks-Barker had seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (2-3), who pulled down 44 rebounds as a team. Trailing 15-9 at halftime, Olean outscored Springville 28-9 over the final 16 minutes, including 17-3 in the final quarter to put the game away.
“The first half was not good at all,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker acknowledged. “We were really flat, our offense wasn’t flowing, our defense was very stagnant. We came out in the second half and worked hard to grind it out and get a win.”
Mackenzie Owens had 15 points for Springville (2-4).
BATH TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Bath-Haverling 45, Wellsville 34
BATH — Wellsville played even with Bath after falling behind 14-3 but couldn’t fully overcome a cold first quarter.
Meredith Czajkowski had 11 points while four others added at least six points for the Rams (8-2). Bath knocked down three 3s to Wellsville’s none and got the Lions in foul trouble, though they didn’t fully capitalize with a 12-of-28 effort at the line.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We put on a little press to try to come back and we actually did chip away, but it was kind of the same thing, foul trouble and shooting.
“We did a pretty good job on their 3-point shooters, but didn’t make any of our own.”
Marley Adams scored 19 points and made the all-tournament team for Wellsville, which has lost two in a row following a 6-0 start.