CUBA — The undefeated, top-seeded Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team found itself in a precarious position Tuesday night in its playoff opener.
The Rebels won their first set against Bolivar-Richburg in the Allegany County semifinals, but B-R crawled back to win the second and took an early lead in the third, threatening to put C-R on the brink of elimination.
But coach Nick Perillo’s Rebels found the answer they needed to win the third and ultimately pull away with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-7 victory.
Logan Lewis led C-R (13-0) with 13 kills and five aces. Nate Cole made six kills with two blocks and three aces while Allen Fuller had 28 assists with a kill and seven aces.
C-R will play Arkport, the winner of a 3-0 sweep over Wellsville Tuesday night, tonight at 6 p.m. in Cuba for the county championship.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “We’ve been preparing for a few days now. We had a bunch of practices to prepare for Bolivar.
“But they brought a completely different energy about them and they covered the floor like they haven’t before: that’s not a knock against them, they were just great tonight. They raised their level so much and it really put us on the backfoot in the second and third sets. I’m really proud of our guys for digging out of it in the third set and we just rolled that momentum into the fourth set.”
WRESTLING
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 42, Addison 15
ADDISON — Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team won five of the six contested weight classes, including three pins, to topple Addison.
Ethan Coleman (128), Tavyn MacDonell (152) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (285) each won by pinfall for B-R (29-3).
Gary McDowell (110) and Trey Buchholz (126) both earned decisions. The Wolverines also earned three forfeit victories.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 45, Springville 35
YORKSHIRE — Kyler Felber led the way for Pioneer, scoring 16 points on four 3-pointers as the Panthers improved to 8-5 (5-3 league)
Mackenzie Owens scored 18 points for Springville.
IAC
New Life Christian 60, Archbishop Walsh 38
OLEAN — Noela Policastro scored a game-high 18 points but Archbishop Walsh could not keep up with New Life Christian in a cross-town IAC matchup.
Brightleen Ngunyi scored 17 points and Marceline Hutter had 16 points to lead New Life Christian and Gabriele Lima added 10 points.