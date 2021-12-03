CUBA — After jumping out to an early lead, the Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team might have gotten a bit too ahead of itself.
As a result, it lost that first set, 25-17.
It didn’t make that same mistake twice.
Allen Fuller handed out 12 assists and dropped in 11 aces and the Rebels refocused from that loss with a 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 four-set triumph in an Allegany County matchup Friday night. Jarrett Campbell chipped in six kills, three blocks and four aces as C-R moved to 2-0.
“To be honest, in that first set, we got up pretty big early, and then we may have gotten a little too confident and started making some silly mistakes,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “They had one kid serve for 15-straight points, and all of a sudden we were down big. It took a real attitude adjustment, a settling of the mind, before we were able to figure it out for the next three sets.
For Scio (1-1), Jude Marion and Jordan White had four and three kills, respectively.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLGenesee Valley/Belfast 3, Bolivar-Richburg 2BOLIVAR — Sean Mahon totaled seven kills, Caanan Sullivan had six kills and both had seven aces to lift Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Dominic Marra added four kills and three aces for the Jaguars (1-1), who rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a 28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory. For Bolivar-Richburg (0-2), Darien Champlin had seven aces, Rudy Polk had five aces and 10 assists and both finished with five kills and two blocks.