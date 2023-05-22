CUBA — Trailing 8-0 through the first six innings of its playoff opener, the Cuba-Rushford baseball team finally found an offensive spark with its back against the wall.
The No. 8 Rebels plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error, but it was just a bit too late to save their playoff hopes.
No. 9 Byron-Bergen held off the desperate C-R rally, beating the Rebels 8-5 Sunday afternoon in a Section 5 Class C2 second round game.
B-B (8-7) rode starting pitcher Tyler Chapman through 6 ⅓ innings as he struck out seven with four walks before Martin MacConnell got the final two outs, both strikeouts with two runners on base.
“Byron played well behind their pitcher and hit in timely spots,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “We fought back in the seventh and just couldn’t get over the jump.”
Wight added, “Thanks to my six seniors for their work over the years.”
Gianni Ferrara went 2-for-2, scoring four runs with one RBI for B-B and Martin MacConnell went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
For C-R (11-9), Braden Wight went 2-for-4 while Dean Frank (two RBI) and Finn Ricketts both went 1-for-3. Eli Sleggs pitched all seven innings for C-R, striking out seven with five walks
Byron-Bergen plays No. 1 Notre Dame-Batavia in a C2 quarterfinal.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 SECOND ROUND
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Marion 0
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg’s Landon Barkley and Reiss Gaines pitched a combined no-hitter to guide the Wolverines to a postseason-opening victory on Sunday.
B-R rolled to a 9-0 win over Marion in the Section 5 Class C2 second round.
Barkley struck out 13 batters with two walks over five innings and Gaines struck out six in the final two innings without a walk or hit allowed.
No. 3 B-R (17-4) held a narrow 1-0 lead after three innings but pulled away with three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings and two more in the sixth.
David Baldwin went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored while Trey Buchholz went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Barkley (run, RBI) and Caden Allen (two runs) both doubled in the win.
For No. 14 Marion (2-15), Liam McKay struck out six with five walks over six innings.
B-R will play host to No. 6 Red Jacket (11-7) in a C2 quarterfinal.
SOFTBALL
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 FIRST ROUND
Genesee Valley/Belfast 5, Arkport/Canaseraga 2
BELFAST — Hannah Southwick-Powers pitched Genesee Valley/Belfast to a first-round win on Sunday, striking out 15 batters with just two walks.
Southwick-Powers also led No. 7 GVBC (9-10) at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 with a triple. Jenna Hill went 3-for-3 with a double and Cassidy Hand went 2-for-3.
For No. 10 Arkport/Canaseraga (4-13), pitcher Grace Groves struck out seven with one walk. Madelynn Kellogg went 1-for-3 with a double.
“We played good defense and Hannah pitched well,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “l think one of our downfalls was we left way too many runners on base. You’ve got to knock those runs in when you get an opportunity, so hopefully we can correct that before we play Tuesday.”
GVBC plays No. 2 Lyndonville on Tuesday at Oakfield-Alabama.
Fillmore 13, Naples 4
FILLMORE — Mattie McCumiskey and Annika Witsey had two hits each to lead No. 8 Fillmore (7-12) to a first-round victory Saturday while pitcher Mylee Miller held Naples to five hits.
Miller struck out 10 with one walk in the win.
Fillmore also had hits from Oakley Frazier, Julia Beardsley, Skylar Gaddy, Grace Russell and Jenna Austin.
For No. 9 Naples (5-12), Erica Reigelsperger tripled twice in a 2-for-3 day.
Fillmore will visit No. 1 Keshequa in a Class D1 quarterfinal on Tuesday.