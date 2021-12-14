CUBA — Still months away from high-stakes sectional games, the Cuba-Rushford and Arkport/Canaseraga boys volleyball teams engaged in a five-set thriller Tuesday that had the intensity of a playoff game.
“I mean, it felt like one of those postseason, overtime, big-time games that early in the season we can take a lot of away from,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said.
The Rebels (4-0) navigated a match that went the distance to knock off A/C, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23, 33-31, 17-15 in a Section 5 Class C league game.
Jarret Campbell hammered home seven kills, seven aces and had five blocks and Logan Lewis converted three kills, three assists, two blocks and three aces to guide C-R. Curtis Harmon finished two kills and had five aces while Bill Chamberlain stuffed home six aces, three kills and two blocks for A/C.
Fresh off the 40-minute bus ride from Arkport to Cuba, the Rebels dominated the Blue Jays in the first set, but A/C quickly regrouped to split the next two sets.
“After getting off the bus Arkport looked a bit asleep,” Perillo said. “But as the game continued to go on they slowly began to wake up and make things really hard on us.”
With C-R up 2-1 into the fourth set, A/C ratched up their defense and won the fourth set scoring eight over in extra points.
“Arkport really had some hard workers and we had to have perfect hits to score,” Perillo said. “They were not letting us get away with anything easy.”
In the final set C-R went down 11-4 before rallying back to take the match, needing to score two extra points for the win.
“We just looked down and something inside our guys clicked and we rolled all the way through,” Perillo said.
The Rebels improved to a 4-0 start and took a lot of experience away from a matchup where they needed to learn to perform late.
“It felt like an overtime game and it was really important to see how our guys would dig it out,” Perillo said. “We learned a lot about how we can play in big games even when we are down.”