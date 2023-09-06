CUBA — It is not the start to the season that Olean (0-2) were hoping for as they saw their second match end in defeat in straight sets to Cuba-Rushford (1-1)
The Rebels won 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 with Lauren O’Keefe leading the way. Her seven kills, two aces and five digs set the tone for her team as they looked to bounce back after tasting defeat in their first match of the year against Allegany-Limestone. Kendall Tompkins also played an important role for C-R with her four aces, three kills, 17 assists and seven digs. Lilah Ford also had four kills and two blocks for the Rebels.
As for Olean, Anna Bates’ 18 assists and three aces paced the offense in a loss. Amy Campbell and Sophie Bartman combined for 13 kills.
“It feels good to bounce back after the loss to Allegany-Limestone,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “It’s been a while since we’ve got a win over Olean and this puts us in a good place ahead of our first league game on Friday.”
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 0CANISTEO — Bolivar-Richburg won its opening match of the season in dominant fashion over Canisteo Greenwood.
In three straight sets the Wolverines won 25-15, 25-6, 25-5. Hannah Mascho led the team in the assists category with 12 to go along with her nine aces and 12 service points on the night. Kori Thomas, Jayna Thomas and Joey Danaher combined for 15 kills as a unit. Carmen Crowley got in on the action with four kills, four aces and eight service points. Bella Walp’seight aces, 11 service points and four digs also played a part in the big set wins.
GIRLS TENNISAvoca/Prattsburgh 4, FIllmore 1PRATTSBURGH — Spencer Hopkins’ sweep in third singles marked the lone win for Fillmore on the road.
Claire Schilke and Molly Mahoney were both swept in first and second singles. Kira Morley and Indigo Knapp put up some early fight in first doubles but were also ultimately defeated in two sets. The second doubles pairing of Kirra Bentley and Lena Tucker were the only Eagles players, besides Hopkins, to win a set, but eventually fell after dropping the second and third sets.
AT PRATTSBURGHAvoca/Prattsburgh 4, FIllmore 1Singles:
Moore (A/V) 6-0, 6-0 Schilke; Dabby (A/V) 6-0, 6-0 Mahoney; Hopkins (F) 6-0, 6-0 Savage
Doubles: Hammond/Cole (A/V) 7-6, 6-3 Morley/Knapp; Mullen/Patoine (A/V) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Bentley/Tucker