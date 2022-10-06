CUBA — Five different players scored a goal to lead the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale girls soccer team (6-6-1, 4-3-1) to victory on its Senior Night.
Fransisca Childs, Shae Maples, Cloey Larabee, Sofia Riquelme and Taylor Searle each scored a goal as CR/H beat Scio/Friendship 5-0 in an Allegany County league game. Searle made two assists while Riley Keller and Aubrey Williams had one each.
Tara Duvall and Keller combined to keep a shutout with two saves, one apiece.
Grace Drumm made 13 saves for Scio/Friendship.
“It was nice to see so many different girls contribute on offense for Senior Night tonight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “I'm thankful for this group of seniors and their commitment to the program, with each of them having four years or more of varsity experience. Our finishing was much better tonight, hopefully we can keep this momentum going that we have built the last three or four games.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 2, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BOLIVAR — First-half goals from Hannah Southwick-Powers and Harley Proctor lifted Genesee Valley/Belfast (9-3-1) to a league win.
GV/Belfast goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made five saves.
For B-R (7-6), McKinlee Harris scored with a Madigan Harris assist. Kyla Gayton had seven saves for the Wolverines.
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 6, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Allegany-Limestone (7-5-1, 6-3-1) netted four first-half goals on the way to a league win.
Abby Peck and Addie Fisher scored two goals each and Fisher also assisted on three goals. Chessa Klice and Olivia Paterniti had a goal and an assist for the Gators and Cait Kellogg marked one assist.
Chloe Baker made four saves and kept a clean sheet at goalkeeper for A-L.
Fredonia 1, Olean 0
FREDONIA — Rylee Beers’s goal four minutes into the second half lifted Fredonia.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards made four saves in a loss for the Huskies (7-5).
Sarah Davis had four saves of her own to keep a clean sheet for Fredonia.
“The girls battled it out until the end, but we couldn't get it done,” Olean coach Dan Freeman noted.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 9, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — Audrey Hurlburt scored a first-half hat trick and Alysa Williams had three assists to spark a big game for Ellicottville.
Ryah Quinn had two goals, while Layla Kerns and Brooke Butler had a goal and an assist each. Addison John and Jayden Doutt scored one goal each and Aaliyah Winslow made two assists.
Teaghan Finn made two first-half saves and Hurlburt made two saves in the second half at goalkeeper for the Eagles (7-6, 7-2).
Salamanca snapped a five-game win streak, falling to 7-6 (5-5 league). Grace Hodara scored for the Warriors on a Mariah Downey assist and Shea Monahan and Keianna John split time at goalkeeper, combining for nine saves.
Portville 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Portville rolled to a win as Olivia Dean scored two goals with two assists while four teammates added one goal apiece.
Teagan Kosinski, Hailey Edwards, Allison Smith and Grace Gariepy all scored once for the Panthers (11-2, 10-0). Meghan Lyle recorded an assist. A
PCS goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon made two saves as the Panthers kept their eighth clean sheet of the season.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-6, 3-6), Onalee Osgood made three saves.
Pine Valley/Gowanda 1, Franklinville 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Julianna Yasurek’s second-half goal lifted Pine Valley/Gowanda.
Destiny Lindquist made six saves in a shutout for PV/Gowanda.
Franklinville fell to 0-11.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 7, Wellsville 0
FILLMORE — Hope Russell sparked the latest victory for undefeated Fillmore, scoring four goals with one assist.
Grace Russell had two goals and three assists for the Eagles (13-0) while Malory DeRock had a goal and Madi Geertman and Allie Mills had one assist each.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made two saves.
For Wellsville (1-12-1), Makenna Dunbar made 15 saves.