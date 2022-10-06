CUBA — Five different players scored a goal to lead the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale girls soccer team (6-6-1, 4-3-1) to victory on its Senior Night.

Fransisca Childs, Shae Maples, Cloey Larabee, Sofia Riquelme and Taylor Searle each scored a goal as CR/H beat Scio/Friendship 5-0 in an Allegany County league game. Searle made two assists while Riley Keller and Aubrey Williams had one each.

