CUBA — It was Senior Night at Cuba-Rushford, and a couple of its four-year athletes made sure the Rebels came away with a win.
Make that three wins.
Hailey Kumf was a double-winner, capturing the 800 and long jump, to guide the Rebels, with 66 points, to wins over Scio (46), Genesee Valley (17) and Houghton (13) in an Allegany County track and field quad-meet Thursday.
Natalie Goble added a win in the 100 for the Rebels. Goble, Kumpf and fellow senior Ava Belec all helped C-R to another victory in the 1,600 relay.
“The seniors kind of carried the load, especially on the girls’ side,” C-R coach Dave Volz acknowledged.
Lexi Crossley (200, triple jump) won two events for Scio while Lizzie Bentley took both throwing events for Genesee Valley.
GIRLS TRACKWellsville 89, B-R 40Wellsville 65, Fillmore 65Fillmore 62, B-R 50BOLIVAR — Brooklyn Stisser was part of four wins, taking first individually in the 100, 200 and 400 while leading off the winning 400 relay team to lift Wellsville to a pair of victories.
Hannah Dunaway claimed the 800 and tied for first in the shot put for the Lions. Nadia Baldwin (long jump, high jump) and Kori Thomas (both hurdles) were each double-winners for Bolivar-Richburg (6-4). Ava Sylvester (800) and Grace Russell (triple jump) both won one event and were part of the winning 1,600 relay team for Fillmore.
BOYS TRACKB-R 74, Wellsville 59B-R 79, Fillmore 28Wellsville 99, Fillmore 28BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk and Hunter Stuck both claimed four total wins to lift Bolivar-Richburg to a 2-0 day.
Polk took first in the 100, long jump and triple jump while Hunter Stuck claimed the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump and both ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Wolverines (11-1).
Lloyd Kinnicutt (shot put, discus) and Jason Greeson (200, 400) both added two wins for B-R. Ben Jordan (1,600, 3,200) was a double-winner for Wellsville.
Scio 69.5, Cuba-Rushford 61, Genesee Valley 32, Houghton 21.5CUBA — Greg Wesche claimed both the 800 and 1,600 as Scio edged C-R in a four-way meet.
Ayden Faulkner (400) and Brenden Loucks (shot put) each added a win for the Tigers. Josh Ward was part of four victories for Cuba-Rushford, winning the 100, long jump and high jump individually while also anchoring the first-place 400 relay team.
Brayden Lavery took the 200 and was also on the 400 relay team for the Rebels.
Portville 105, Gowanda 23GOWANDA — Jayden Lassiter was a triple-winner, taking the 100, 800 and discus, and also anchored the winning 400 relay team in a dominant effort from Portville.
Braxton Stone won both hurdles events while Simon Szymanski (400) and Hunter Griffin (triple jump) each had one individual first while assisting on two relay teams for the Panthers.
Portville (2-0) took first in all but one event and nine different first-place finishers.
AT BOLIVAR Wellsville 89, Bolivar-Richburg 40 Fillmore 62, Bolivar-Richburg 50 Wellsville 65, Fillmore 65
100: Stisser (W) :14.2; 200: Stisser (W) :29.5; 400: Stisser (W) 1:09.9; 800: Sylvester (F) 2:57.3; 1,500: Kinnicutt (W) 6:30.1; 3,000: Dunaway (W) 14:25.8; 400 relay: Wellsville (Stisser, Cawley, Brantley, Kling) :59.3; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Engler, G. Russell, Sylvester, H. Russell) 5:01.3; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Bidzerkowny, Kinnicutt, Crawford, Gordon) 15:34.1; 100 hurdles: Thomas (BR) :19.9; 400 hurdles: Thomas (BR) 1:27.5; long jump: Baldwin (BR) 12-2; triple jump: G. Russell (F) 25-11; high jump: Baldwin (BR) 4-2; shot put: Thur (F) 21-8; discus: McCormick (W) 65-5; pole vault: Dunaway/Cawley (W) 5-8.
AT CUBA Cuba-Rushford 66, Scio 46, Genesee Valley 17, Houghton 13
100: Goble (CR) :13.6; 200: Crossley (S) :28.9; 400: Torraca (H) 1:10.3; 800: Kumpf (CR) 2:50.8; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:42.7; 3,000: not held; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Riquelme, Goble, Kumpf, Belec) :56.1; 1,600 relay: not held; 3,200 relay: not held; 100 hurdles: Aaliyah Harmon (S) :21.1; 400 hurdles: not held; long jump: Kumf (CR) 14-10 1/2; triple jump: Crossley (S) 25-3 1/2; high jump: Kreamer (CR) 3-10; shot put: Bentley (GV) 28-2; discus: Bentley (GV) 87-8 1/2; pole vault: not held.
BOYS AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 74, Wellsville 59 Bolivar-Richburg 79, Fillmore 28 Wellsville 99, Fillmore 28
100: Polk (BR) :11.6; 200: Greeson (BR) :24.5; 400: Greeson (BR) :53.8; 800: Beardsley (F) 2:25.4; 1,600: Jordan (W) 5:26.1; 3,200: Jordan (W) 12:20.4; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Baldwin, Coleman, Kinnicutt, Yates) :55.5; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Polk, Coleman, Stuck, Greeson) 3:51.8; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Jordan, Brophy, Mariotti, Davidson) 12:17.1; 110 hurdles: Stuck (BR) :17.2; 400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:04.9; long jump: Polk (BR) 19-9 3/4; triple jump: Polk (BR) 36-6; high jump: Stuck (BR) 5-2; shot put: Kinnicutt (BR) 40-9; discus: Kinnicutt (BR) 122-10; pole vault: Coleman (BR) 7-2.
AT GOWANDA Portville 105, Gowanda 23
100: Lassiter (P) 11.6; 200: Randolph (P) 25.3; 400: Szymanski (P) 57.6; 800: Lassiter (P) 2:14.3; 1,600: Snyder (P) 5:55.9; 3,200: Gariepy (P) 12:16; 400 relay: Portville (Holcomb, Randolph, Griffin, Lassiter) 47.5; 1,600 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Isaman, Dean, Griffin) 4:06.8; 3,200 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Gariepy, Snyder, Isaman) 11:19; 110 hurdles: Stone (P) 17.3; 400 hurdles: Stone (P) 1:08; long jump: North (P) 17-10; triple jump: Griffin (P) 35-8; high jump: D. Harbison (G) 5-6; shot put: Smith (P) 37-0; discus: Lassiter (P) 104-0; pole vault: none.
AT CUBA Scio 69.5, Cuba-Rushford 61, Genesee Valley 32, Houghton 21.5
100: Ward (CR) :11.6; 200: Lavery (CR) :24.3; 400: Faulkner (S) :57.6; 800: Wesche (S) 2:25.9; 1,600: Wesche (S) 5:06.6; 3,200: not held; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) :47.7; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley (Hamer, Lopez, Bourne, Rinker) 4:26.0; 3,200 relay: not held; 110 hurdles: Morris (S) :21.6; 400 hurdles: Webb-Aylor (GV) 1:25.9; long jump: Ward (CR) 18-2 1/2; triple jump: Lopez (GV) 37-3 1/2; high jump: Ward (CR) 5-6; shot put: B. Loucks (S) 31-11 1/2; discus: Williams (CR) 96-0; pole vault: not fault.