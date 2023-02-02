CUBA — Just three days after suffering its first league loss at Bolivar-Richburg, the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team returned the favor Thursday night.
The Rebels evened their season series with B-R and improved to 3-1 in Allegany County Div. I, winning 57-49.
C-R trailed 32-28 at halftime but outscored B-R 17-6 in the third quarter.
Jacob Smith led the Rebels (14-3 overall) with 26 points. Jack Frank marked eight assists and seven rebounds.
For B-R (13-3, 2-2), Aydin Sisson had 20 points and Evan Pinney had 11 points.
“We executed much better tonight offensively,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “We didn’t rely on the 3 and finished in the post. Credit to B-R, they came ready to play. We kind of flipped the script as we only scored 11 second half points Monday against them and tonight we held them to 17. Very proud of the guys for grabbing a big win heading to sectionals.”
NON-LEAGUE
Geneseo 77, Fillmore 65
GAINESVILLE — Fillmore challenged the No. 22 ranked Class C team in the state, but could not rally out of a 37-23 halftime deficit.
Mitch Ward led Fillmore (10-5) with 20 points, five assists, five steals and six rebounds. Zach Sisson added 19 points, four steals and seven boards while Luke Colombo had 11 points and Brent Zubikowski had 10 points.
Ethan Bennett led Geneseo (13-3) with 23 points and Ryan Whitney had 21 points. Eghosa Okpefe added 17 points and Kellen O’Brien had 10 points.
“I couldn't be more proud of how we played tonight. Geneseo has size and athleticism, but we didn't flinch,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “We finally put a complete game together from start to finish. We weren't perfect, but our effort and focus were phenomenal. Mitch really set the tone tonight on both ends. He brought the leadership I expect from him. Brent was great as well. We still need to clean up a few things defensively, but tonight is a game we can build on.”