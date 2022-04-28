CUBA — Tristan Clayson put on a dominant performance in the throwing events winning the shot put and discus to lead Cuba-Rushford (55 points) to a pair of victories over Genesee Valley/Belfast (42) and Friendship/Scio (34) in a Allegany County boys track and field meet Thursday.
Noah Seigel swept the hurdles and Anderson Seigel won the 200 to aid the Rebels.
Morgan Torrey won the long, triple and high jumps to guide Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Greg Wosche won the distance events, winning the 800 and 1,600 for Friendship/Scio.
Bolivar-Richburg 94, Fillmore 31, Houghton 14
HOUGHTON — Lloyd Kinnicutt dominated the throws earning shot put and discus wins to spark Bolivar-Richburg to two sizable wins.
Rudy Polk picked up wins in long and triple jumps, Ethan Coleman took the 100 and 200 and Hunter Stuck won 110 and 400 hurdles to aid B-R.
Matt Majoros won the 1,600 and Jack Cool won the 800 to lead Fillmore.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 45, Friendship/Scio 38, Cuba-Rushford 19
CUBA — Sophie Zillgett won the long jump and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay as Genesee Valley/Belfast needed a team effort to earn a pair of wins.
Sophia Gambino won the 1,500, Alicia Borden won the 400 and GV/B won four individual events.
Karlee Cochran swept the shot put and discus and Lexi Crossley won the 200 to lead Friendship/Scio.
Lillie Kreamer dominated the high jump and Kendall Tompkins picked up a win in the pole vault to elevate Cuba-Rushford.
Bolivar-Richburg 85, Fillmore 45, Houghton 8
HOUGHTON — Kori Thomas swept the hurdle events to guide Bolivar-Richburg to a duo of double-digit victories.
Reagan Giardini won the 800 and Nadia Baldwin claimed the long jump to back up B-R’s victory.
Ava Sylvester picked up the 1,500 and Hope Russell won the triple jump for Fillmore.
Nicole Torraca had the lone individual victory in the 100 for Houghton
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
AT CUBA
Cuba-Rushford 55, Genesee Valley/Belfast 42, Friendship/Scio 34
100: Rix (C) :11.5; 200: A. Seigel (C) :25.0; 400: White (S) 1:01.2; 800: Wosche (S) 2:28.3; 1,600: Wosche (S) 5:35.7; 3,200: Not contested; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Laurey, Baron, A. Seigel, Rix) :47.7; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley/Belfast (Shipman, Rinkel, Haas, Cobb) 4:17.5; 3,200 relay: Not contested; 110 hurdles: H. Seigel; 400 hurdles: H. Seigel (C) 1:02.6; long jump: Torrey (G) 18-5; triple jump: Tarry (G) 37-6; high jump: Turrey (GV) 5-4; shot put: Clayson (C) 31.8; discus: Clayson (C) 92-1; pole vault: Not contested.
AT HOUGHTON
Bolivar-Richburg 94, Fillmore 37, Houghton 14
100: ; Coleman (B) :11.52 200: Coleman (B) :24.4; 400: Giardini (B) 1:19.9; 800: Cool (F) 2:28.1; 1,600: Majoros (F) 5:16.7; 3,200: Strickland (F) 1:29.9; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (McDowell, Walp, Easton, Parker) :55.6; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Wood, Omar, Cool, Beardsley) 4:04.3; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (Wood, Majoros, Beardsley, Strickland) 10:18.3; 110 hurdles: Stuck (B) :16.7; 400 hurdles: Stuck (B) 1:08.8; long jump: Polk (B) 19-2 1/4; triple jump: Polk (B) 37-2; high jump: Polk (BR) 5-2; shot put: Kinnicutt (B) 40-3; discus: Kinnicutt (B) 175-0; pole vault: Not contested.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
AT CUBA
Genesee Valley/Belfast 45, Friendship/Scio 38, Cuba-Rushford 19
100: Banaffini (S) :14.1; 200: Crossley (S) :30.7; 400: Borden (G) 1:08.6; 800: Not contested; 1,500: Gambino (G) 6:50.4; 3,000: Not contested; 400 relay: Friendship/Scio (Davenport, Crossley, Dickens, Banaffini) :59.0; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley/Belfast (Borden, Haelten, Zillgett, Grusendorf) 5:03.6; 3,200 relay: Not contested; 100 hurdles: Dickens (S) :20.3; 400 hurdles: Not contested; long jump: Zillgett (G) 14-0; triple jump: Bentley (G) 21-1; high jump: Kreamer (C) 4-0; shot put: Cochran (S) 28-1; discus: Cochran (S) 63-0 1/2; pole vault: Tompkins (C) NH.
AT HOUGHTON
Bolivar-Richburg 85, Fillmore 45, Houghton 8
100: Torraca (H) :14.1; 200: Engler (F) :29.7; 400: Baldwin (B) 1:10.2; 800: Giardini (B) 2:52.2; 1,500: Sylvester (F) 6:23.8; 3,000: Not contested; 400 relay: Fillmore (G. Russell, Engler, H. Russell, Hatch) :58.3; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Crowley, Giardini, K. Thomas, J. Thomas) 5:35.1; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (Templeton, Engler, Sylvester, G. Russell) 11:29.4; 100 hurdles: Thomas (B) :19.8; 400 hurdles: Thomas (B) 1:22.5; long jump: Baldwin (B) 14-2; triple jump: Russell (F) 25-3; high jump: Gayton (B) 4-6; shot put: Knight (B) 25-8; discus: Sisson (B) 66-1 1/2; pole vault: Not contested.