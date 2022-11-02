BATH — The Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team earned a trip to the Section 5 Class D1 championship on Wednesday, pulling away from Lyons in a four-set semifinal victory.
The teams traded close wins in the first two sets but C-R claimed the last two to win 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15.
No. 2 C-R (12-5) will play top-seeded Pavilion in the championship match Saturday in Warsaw.
Kendall Tompkins served for seven aces and dished out 27 assists to pace the C-R offense, also recording one kill and three digs.
Bri Green made 14 kills and two aces while Lilah Stroud had 11 kills and three blocks.
No. 3 Lyons ended the season at 16-5.
“Really strong team win tonight over a tough Lyons team,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “The girls really battled well and showed that they deserve to be where they are at.
“Kendall was really effective from the service line and put them in tough spots over and over again. Bri and Lilah had terrific nights attacking and have shown that they can be a force. Looking forward to Saturday to battle a tough Pavilion team.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C1 SEMIFINAL
Midlakes 3, Wellsville 0
BATH — No. 2 Midlakes (14-7) ended Wellsville’s strong season in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.
Lindsay Stuck recorded four kills, six digs and three aces for Wellsville (14-3). Bryanna Moultrup added five digs and two kills for the No. 3 Lions.
Midlakes advances to Saturday’s championship against No. 1 Aquinas in Avon.
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
Letchworth 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1
WAYLAND — Bolivar-Richburg’s postseason run game to a close with a 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 12-25 loss. The Wolverines briefly staved off elimination in the third set but couldn’t hold on in the fourth.
Kori Thomas marked a team-high nine kills while Jayna Thomas served up six aces.
Haley Mascho added three aces and 12 digs for B-R while Willow Worth made 16 assists. Brena Wall and Carmen Crowley combined for 15 kills. The No. 6 Wolverines end the season at 12-7.
No. 2 Letchworth will play top-seeded Harley Allendale-Columbia in the championship on Saturday in Avon.
CLASS D3 SEMIFINALS
C.G. Finney 3, Houghton 2
LEROY — Houghton took a 2-1 lead through three sets but could not hold on. Top-seeded C.G. Finney instead earned a trip to the sectional final by winning 22-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13.
No. 4 Houghton ends the season at 11-8.
Finney (17-4) will play Batavia Notre Dame in the championship on Saturday in Warsaw.
Jess Prentice led Houghton with 31 digs, 15 kills and three blocks while Jessica Adenuga had 22 digs, 14 kills and four blocks.
“My girls went in as the underdog playing the top seed. They gave it everything they had and almost pulled out a win,” Houghton coach Kathie Hilsher said. “They have really figured out how to play together and how to encourage each other. I am so proud of their effort and their good sportsmanship. Jessica Adenuga almost made it to 200 kills this season, and Jess Prentice was able to break 300 this season in both kills and digs.
These two have been amazing leaders for the team and they will really be missed. I am lucky to coach such amazing young ladies.”