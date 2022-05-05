CUBA — For nine seniors on the Cuba-Rushford baseball team, it was a memorable Senior Night as the Rebels’ bats broke out in a big way.

C-R recorded 17 hits in a comeback victory, 16-11, over Hinsdale Thursday night in Allegany County division play.

Jarrett Campbell led C-R (5-7), hitting 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Logan Lewis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI. Austin Pinney scored four times and drove in two more as he hit 3-for-4.

Jon White, Pinney and Eli Sleggs had a combined 11 strikeouts with seven walks.

“It was good to get a win on our Senior Night,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “We got down early, it was 7-3, we didn’t have much momentum and the bats woke up. I think we had six doubles. They didnt want to lose on Senior Night and it showed.”

Henry Schwartz went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Hinsdale. Bobcats pitcher Damion Brown had 10 strikeouts and five walks over four innings.

NON-LEAGUE

Avoca/Prattsburgh 11, Friendship/Scio 1

FRIENDSHIP — Jamel Crowder spun a gem striking out 13 over five innings to lead Avoca/Prattsburgh to double-digit victory.

Pacey Hopkins and Josiah Stilson each went 3-for-3 and scored a combined five times to produce A/P’s offense. Hopkins fell a home run short of the cycle.

Joey Bednez did it all for Friendship/Scio, pitching five innings, striking out three and producing a hit.

AT CUBA

;R;H;E

Hinsdale;052;013;0;—;11;7;3

C-R;212;254;X;—;16;17;5

Damion Brown (10 SO, 5 BB), Landen Wyant (5) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Parker Cummins

Jon White (4 SO, 3 BB), Austin Pinney (4) (6 SO, 4 BB), Eli Sleggs (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Logan Lewis

 

AT FRIENDSHIP

;R;H;E

A/P;262;01X;X;—;11;13;1

F/S;000;10X;X;—;1;3;1

Jamel Crowder (13 SO, 2 BB) and Macoy Putnam

Joey Bednez (3 SO, 4 BB) and Landen Arnold

Trending Food Videos