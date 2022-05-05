CUBA — For nine seniors on the Cuba-Rushford baseball team, it was a memorable Senior Night as the Rebels’ bats broke out in a big way.
C-R recorded 17 hits in a comeback victory, 16-11, over Hinsdale Thursday night in Allegany County division play.
Jarrett Campbell led C-R (5-7), hitting 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Logan Lewis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI. Austin Pinney scored four times and drove in two more as he hit 3-for-4.
Jon White, Pinney and Eli Sleggs had a combined 11 strikeouts with seven walks.
“It was good to get a win on our Senior Night,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “We got down early, it was 7-3, we didn’t have much momentum and the bats woke up. I think we had six doubles. They didnt want to lose on Senior Night and it showed.”
Henry Schwartz went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Hinsdale. Bobcats pitcher Damion Brown had 10 strikeouts and five walks over four innings.
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca/Prattsburgh 11, Friendship/Scio 1
FRIENDSHIP — Jamel Crowder spun a gem striking out 13 over five innings to lead Avoca/Prattsburgh to double-digit victory.
Pacey Hopkins and Josiah Stilson each went 3-for-3 and scored a combined five times to produce A/P’s offense. Hopkins fell a home run short of the cycle.
Joey Bednez did it all for Friendship/Scio, pitching five innings, striking out three and producing a hit.