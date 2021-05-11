BOLIVAR — Call it an impressive response from the Cuba-Rushford baseball team.
Four nights after its youth showed in a 12-2 loss to Fillmore, the Rebels bounced back in resounding fashion, rallying past Bolivar-Richburg, 10-9, in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Monday.
Tied at 6 through five innings, B-R plated a run in the sixth to give itself a narrow edge. The Rebels, however, after mustering just a single hit against the Eagles, answered with one of their biggest frames of the year, posting a four-spot in the seventh to make it 10-7.
B-R answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half before its comeback attempt was thwarted.
“Give Cuba-Rushford credit, we had the lead in the seventh and they battled back,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “They did what they had to do. They had a couple big hits, they got that three-run lead and that’s hard to come back from with one at-bat left.
“We’re obviously disappointed with how we played, but you go back to practice and look to make improvements.”
Logan Lewis went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Noah Siegel finished 3-for-4 for the Rebels (2-1), who overcame six errors with plenty of offense. Logan Bess went 2-for-3 with a double while Brayden Ellis tripled for the Wolverines (2-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 15, Hinsdale 0, 5 inn.
FILLMORE — Brent Zubikowski went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI and Graham Cahill fanned seven with no walks as part of a one-hit shutout for Fillmore.
Isaiah Voss had a double and triple and Connor Potter picked up three hits for the Eagles (2-1), who racked up 14 hits over four innings.
Tucker Schwartz picked up the lone hit for Hinsdale (0-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship/Scio 9, Andover 6
ANDOVER — Cam Loucks, Dekota Stewart and Joey Bednez each tossed two innings to keep Friendship/Scio ahead and Cory Bolzan notched the save for the Eagles.
Friendship picked up its first win while moving to 1-2. Andover fell to 0-3.
Belfast 15, Whitesville 1, 5 inn.
BELFAST — Carter Stout threw a no-hitter in his first-career varsity start, racking up 12 strikeouts with just one walk in a dominant effort for Belfast.
Stephen Struckmann was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored while Max Miller went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored for the Bulldogs, who have won three-straight following a season-opening loss. Stout helped his own cause by walking three times and scoring twice.
Belfast tallied nine first-inning runs to take control. Whitesville opened the season 0-1.
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 9, Genesee Valley 4
BELMONT — Ethan Sick fanned 12 over six innings and drove in a pair of runs to key Alfred-Almond.
Ty Kenney collected three hits and Kevin Dunning had three RBIs for the Eagles, who took control with a four-run first inning and later pulled away from a 6-4 contest with a three-run sixth. Riley Gordon had three hits and drove in three runs while Joe Ward posted two hits for the Jaguars (1-2).
Wellsville 3, Bath-Haverling 2, 8 inn.
BATH — Wellsville was outhit 7-2, committed two errors to Bath’s none and issued more walks (6-4), but pulled out the victory in extra innings.
Liam McKinley and Logan Dunbar each had hit and drove in a run while Brayden Delahunt walked twice and scored a run for the Lions. Jeremiah Havens and Dunbar combined to strike out 10 while allowing just two earned runs in the win.
Wellsville (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before Bath tied it with runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Zach Musso reached base four times (hit, 3 walks) and combined with Brendan Strong to strike out 13 and allow just two hits for the Rams.