CATTARAUGUS — Alexis Shattuck totaled five aces and nine assists to spark the Cattaraugus-Little Valley volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Forestville in a CCAA East matchup on Monday
Haley Dorman posted eight aces, three kills and four blocks while Chloe Covell added four aces for the Timberwolves (4-5), who won it, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21. Saidy Bolya contributed four kills and three blocks in the win.
For Forestville, Graceann Rebmann had six aces while Hailey Halvorson notched three kills and Alena Thomas had three blocks.
Gowanda 3, Ellicottville 0
GOWANDA — Gowanda moved to 4-1 and remained unbeaten in league play (4-0) with a pair of sweeps, winning the first match 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 before following that up with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 triumph.
Ellicottville fell to 0-9 on the year.