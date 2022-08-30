CattLV lettermen

Pictured are the returning letterwinners for coach Tim Miller’s Cattaraugus-Little Valley football team, coming off a 1-7 season last fall. Front row (from left): Danny Wright, Perry Snyder, Donnie Seamon, Mike Brewer. Back row: Dominic Martinez, Raiden Terhune, Malaki Green, Zayn Pacyliak. Missing from the photo were Devin Henderson and Caleb Frentz.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

CATTARAUGUS — The list of returning Cattaraugus-Little Valley football players with varsity experience suggests coach Tim Miller’s team has a head start on its lines, but less so among the “skill” positions.

Among 10 returning letterwinners (seven of them starters), nine played line and/or linebacker for the Timberwolves last year.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social