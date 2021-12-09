BOLIVAR — After winning their first three games of the year by an average of 32 points per game, Bolivar-Richburg coach Jeff Margeson said a matchup with Canisteo-Greenwood (3-1) would be the Wolverines’ litmus test, and it lived up to the hype.
Anchored by Hunter McCaffery’s 24 points and Cole Ferris’s 18, C-G grabbed a slight lead early and never relinquished, defeating B-R Thursday 67-64 in a non-league matchup.
“I am proud of our guys and how we battled, “Margeson said. “It was a fun game and we were in it all night, we just could not get over the hump.
C-G led by no more than seven at the end of any quarter by steadily fending off runs from B-R with a steady stream of scoring. McCaffery scored 10 points in first and Ferris scored 15 in second to set C-G off on the right foot.
“It is hard to beat McCaffery and Ferris when they were on like that in the first half, but I thought we kept it close,” Margeson.
Landon Danaher and Camdyn Macdonell carried a majority of offensive load for B-R. Danaher scored 27 points, including two triples, dished out six assists and nabbed four steals. Macdonell did much of the same scoring 26 points, grabbing six rebounds and four steals.
The Wolverines’ downfall was on the defensive end and at the free throw line (12-for-21).
On the defensive end, B-R (3-1) was caught off guard by the physicality of C-G having played weaker opponents to start the season and struggled to get into the rhythm of the game until it was too late.
“It was sectional style basketball, tough and physical,” Margeson said. “We were up and down early and a little bit surprised by the physicality that we had not seen in a while.
“Their outside shooting killed us and mixed with poor shooting at the line, we have a lot to work on,” Margeson added.
Next on the schedule for B-R is Campbell-Savona, who lost to C-G by four. Margeson believes it will be another test that they will be prepared for.
“We got a taste of what we need to practice and it will be another good matchup with Campbell-Savona next,” Margeson said. “We just need to get into the gym and practice.”
Franklinville 62, Brocton 30
BROCTON — Blake Frank got in the zone and stayed in it all afternoon, scoring 38 points without a free throw and snatching four rebounds to guide Franklinville (4-1) to a runaway victory.
The Panthers jumped out to a 24-point lead at halftime thanks to suffocating defense that held Brocton to eight points or less in every quarter.
Seven different players for Franklinville registered a steal. Frank and Noah Shenk came away with five steals each, and Logan Green (10 points) and Connor Terwilliger each had three.
Allen Laurito scored 12 points and hit two threes to lead Brocton (0-2).
New Life Christian 67, Chautauqua Christian 57
OLEAN — Timothy Hutter poured in 30 points on 13 field goals to pace New Life Christian, which rallied after trailing 26-19 at halftime.
Hutter added 12 rebounds and six steals. Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Prince Terrison scored 15 points for New Life (2-1).
Andrew Ryan led Chautauqua Christian with 22 points.
“We had a very sluggish second quarter and we were able to crank up the defense and cause several turnovers and get out in transition, which turned the game around,” New Life coach James Hutter said.
GIRLS NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 38, Chautauqua Christian 30
OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi paced New Life Christian (2-1) with a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Marceline Hutter added 11 points and six steals for New Life.
Taylor Pascoe led Chautauqua Christian with 11 points.
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Cuba-Rushford 54, Hinsdale 24
SCIO — Taylor Searle found her stroke from long range connecting on three triples and totalling 23 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (2-2) to victory.
Separated by 13 at halftime, Cuba-Rushford improved its execution in the third and ran away from Hinsdale with a 23-point quarter. Aleah Demick scored double-digit points with 10 and Brynn Lavery tossed in six to assist the Rebels.
“Hinsdale played tough, especially in the first half,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “It seemed like things finally started to click for us in the 3rd quarter on both ends of the floor.”
Jaylee Jimerson scored 10 points to lead Hinsdale (0-3).
Houghton 31, Scio/Friendship 22
SCIO — Jess Prentice scored 25 of Hougton’s 31 points to lead the Panthers (2-0) to victory.
Houghton broke away with 12 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third to grow the lead to double digits. Prentice carried a majority of the offensive load hitting one three to add to her total.
Nevaeah Ross scored 11 points and had four steals to lead the Scio/Friendship (0-2). Melana Davenport (three points) also grabbed seven rebounds.
“They played well but it was just a heartbreaker,” Ashleigh Lewis said.