FRANKLINVILLE — Maddox Bush owned the distance events winning the 800 and 1600 and went even further winning the high jump to elevate Franklinville/Ellicottville to a seismic victory in its first league
With 118.5 points, F/E cleared West Valley (25.5) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2) for the win.
After postponing the meet on Tuesday, all three teams came together for tri-meet Thursday allowing the Titans to sweep every single event and pick up their first two wins of the season.
Liam Conroy claimed the 400 and had a hand in the 1600 and 3200 relay wins, while Cayden Hatch was a triple winner winning the 200, 400 hurdles and long jump to guide F/E.
“It was a good start to our season after the blizzard Tuesday wiped out our original meet,” F/E coach Derek Schunke siad. “And I hope we can keep improving from here.”
GV/Belfast 71.5, Fillmore 48.5
Fillmore 57.5, Scio 39.5
Fillmore 56, Houghton 25
GV/Belfast 80, Scio 39
GV/Belfast 80, Houghton 23
Scio 58, Houghton 26
HOUGHTON — Double-winners Zach Bourne and Morgan Torrey led Genesee Valley/Belfast to three victories in an Allegany County meet.
Bourne won the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles while Torrey took the triple jump and high jump. Noah Button also won the discus for GV/B, which took two of three relays.
Jack Cool won the 400 and long jump for Fillmore, which also got wins from Ben Beardsley (800), Matt Majoros (1,600), Eli Strickland (3,200) and Gage Hartman (shot put).
Houghton’s Jadon Sortore got sprint victories in the 100 and 200.
Wayland-Cohocton 190, Bolivar-Richburg 145, Wellsville 88, Cuba-Rushford 43, Jasper-Troupsburg 38, Campbell-Savona 18
WELLSVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg’s Jarrod Polk was a quadruple winner in a field of six schools, leading the Wolverines to finish second behind Wayland-Cohocton.
Polk won the 100-meter dash, the 200, long jump and triple jump for B-R. Ethan Coleman was a double-winner, taking the 400 and pole vault.
Logan Pforter (3,200), Hunter Stuck (110 hurdles) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (shot put) also won events for the Wolverines.
Wayland-Cohocton won all three relays and got individual wins from Tyler Jordan (800), Wyatt Mastin (1,600) and Titan Rocha (400 hurdles).