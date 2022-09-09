Wow.
If this is the way the Bills are going to play on the road against a quality opponent, then maybe the oddsmakers have been right all along.
Last night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Buffalo laid a 31-10 spanking on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
And it gave LA a glimpse of why Las Vegas made the Bills the odds-on favorite to win this season’s National Football League championship.
It wasn’t a perfect game for Buffalo — it turned the ball over four times and quarterback Josh Allen threw a couple of interceptions — but close enough.
Allen literally put the offense on his shoulders, throwing touchdown passes to wideouts Gabriel Davis, Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie and rushing for one.
His throwing numbers were impressive — 26-of-31 passing for 297 yards with three TDs, two picks and a 112 passer rating — and, as probably happens too often, he led Buffalo in rushing with 56 yards on 10 carries including a four-yard touchdown run.
His two key wideouts had solid games, Diggs logged eight catches for 112 yards and a 53-yard score and Davis averaged 22 yards on four receptions including a 26-yard TD.
HOWEVER, equally impressive was the defense, especially the line where general manager Brandon Beane wanted to upgrade the team’s pass rush and got immediate returns.
End Von Miller, the blockbuster free agent signing from last season’s Rams Super Bowl champion, had two sacks and three tackles for loss and tackle Jordan Phillips, who returned for a second stint in Buffalo, and end A.J. Epenesa each had 1.5 of the Bills seven sacks. Finally, 2021 first and second round draft picks Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham each had one.
Their pressure helped lessen the Bills’ concerns at cornerback and led to three interceptions, one each by safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Dane Jackson and Basham on a tipped ball.
Some other notes on the victory:
— Allen completed his first 10 passes and it should have been 11 but his on-target throw went though Isaiah McKenzie’s hands and was picked off by Rams’ linebacker Terrell Lewis. Later a pass intended for Jamison Crowder was intercepted by cornerback Troy Hill in tight coverage.
— The Bills other two giveaways came on fumbles by running backs as rookie second-round draft choice James Cook lost the ball with LA linebacker Leonard Floyd recovering and, with the game in hand, Zack Moss gave it up with the recovery made by linebacker Justin Hollins
— Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, got the Rams first sack when he dropped Allen on Buffalo’s second series. Linebacker Bobby Wagner later got his first.
— Christian Benford, the rookie sixth-round draft choice, got the start at cornerback ahead of first-round pick Kaiir Elam in the spot formerly occupied by Levi Wallace, now with Pittsburgh. Both played well and though Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a big game — 13 catches for 128 yards and a four-yard touchdown — he got precious-little help, only six catches from the other wide receivers.
— Buffalo middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had game highs in tackles (10) and solos (7) while nickel cornerback Taron Johnson added nine stops. Hill paced the Rams with eight tackles and six solos.
One stat for the Bills defense that stood out was quarterback hits as it generated 15, a game-high four by Epenesa.
— Spencer Brown was healthy enough to get the start at right offensive tackle replacing David Quessenberry who had held that spot.
— Buffalo’s inactives were defensive end Shaq Lawson, wide receiver Kahlil Shakir, cornerback Cam Lewis, tight end Quintin Morris and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)