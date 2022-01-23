Notes from the Chiefs’ all-time entertaining 42-36 overtime win against the Bills in Sunday night’s divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium:
— Kansas City, for the first time in NFL history, will now host its fourth-straight conference championship game.
— The most negative statistic in Buffalo’s season was that it was 0-6 in games decided by a single possession, the most hurtful one, by 10-fold, last night.
— Incredibly, 78 points were scored, 25 in the last two minutes of regulation — 136 total plays — and there was not a single turnover in the game.
— Buffalo wide receiver Gabriel Davis wrote his name in the NFL playoff record book, becoming the first player ever to score four receiving touchdowns in a game. Davis scored on passes of 18, 75, 27 and 19 yards and finished with eight receptions for 201 yards. Buffalo needed them as the other wideouts didn’t produce much. Stefon Diggs was invisible (3 catches for 7 yards), Cole Beasley had 6-for-60 and Emmanuel Sanders 1-for-10.
— Buffalo finished the season scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of its last five games.
— Bills running back Devin Singletary scored in six straight games to end the season and had nine TDs over that span, eight of them rushing, but his numbers for the game: 10 carries for 26 yards.
— On Kansas City’s first possession, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a 34-yard scramble on third down, his longest run of the season.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Mahomes was logged by tackle Ed Oliver, his fifth, 4½ of them in the last five games. The second went to nickel back Taron Johnson, his fourth.
— The Chiefs’ first sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen was recorded by defensive end/linebacker Melvin Ingram, his third this year. In the fourth quarter, tackle Jarren Reed got one, giving him 3½.
— KC’s first passing touchdown went from Mahomes to wide receiver Byron Pringle, a newer weapon with three TDs in the last two games. It completed an 86-yard drive, the second-longest against Buffalo this season.
— The Chiefs’ third touchdown was scored by wide receiver Mecole Hardman, the first rushing TD of his career.
— In the first quarter, KC lost one of its top defenders when safety Tyrann Mathieu left the game with a concussion after colliding with teammate Reed.
— On Buffalo’s second possession, punter Matt Haack made an appearance for his specialty. He hadn’t had to punt in three of his previous four games.
— Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, beaten by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the winning score, had a game-high 11 tackles, six of them solos. Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and safety Daniel Sorenson topped KC with nine tackles and six solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were running back Matt Breida, wide receiver/kick returner Marquez Stevenson, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Josh Thomas.
— Among the Chiefs inactives were running back Darrel Williams (toe) and wide receiver Josh Gordon.