Notes from the Bills’ 27-10 victory over the Jets on Sunday afternoon at cold and windy Highmark Stadium:
— With the Bills clinching the AFC East title, their 2022 opponents are locked in. Besides home-and-home with the division foes (Patriots, Jets and Dolphins), visiting Highmark Stadium will be the Steelers, Browns, Titans, Packers and Vikings.
And, with the 17-game schedule, ‘22 is Buffalo’s year for nine road games. Besides the AFC East, the Bills will also visit Baltimore, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago and Kansas City.
— Buffalo’s clinching marked the first time it earned a division title at home since 1995 and they did it by finishing with a four-game win streak. And going back to the second half of the loss at Tampa Bay, the Bills, in the last four-and-a-half games, have outscored the opposition 144-69.
— Stefon Diggs’ 10-yard touchdown reception on the game’s opening drive was his team-leading 10th of the season. In addition, Diggs, with his nine receptions, has 103 on the season and, combined with last year’s 127, he finished with 230 in his first two seasons with the Bills, the most by any player in his first two seasons with a team in NFL history. The previous leader was New England’s Wes Welker with 223.
— Cam Lewis’ blocked punt was the first for the Bills since defensive end Jerry Hughes blocked one against Seattle in the 2016 season.
— Buffalo sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson eight times and wide receiver Jamison Crowder once. Defensive end Mario Addison got two, giving him a team-leading eight, safety Jordan Poyer also logged logged two (his second and third), tackle Ed Oliver got 1½, giving him four, linebacker Matt Milano got his third, Hughes a half (2), rookie defensive end Boogie Basham got his second and end A.J. Epenesa had one (1½).
The nine sacks were the most for Buffalo since it logged 10 against Washington in a game at Toronto in 2011. In addition, it was the most sacks in Leslie Frazier’s five seasons as defensive coordinator. The previous best was seven against Miami.
— Bills punter Matt Haack punted in the second period, the first time in nine quarters he’d been utilized. He hadn’t punted in the two previous games, a feat last accomplished by the Steelers. But he probably wished he wasn’t called upon to punt at all. He had shanks into the wind of 28, 21 and 20 yards, then dropped a snap and booted a desperation 7-yarder that came so late the Bills were flagged for having players illegally downfield.
— In the second quarter, during one of Haack’s shanks, Buffalo long-snapper Reid Ferguson and Jets fullback Nick Bawden became involved in a skirmish and both were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
— Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley had a game-high 13 tackles and a dozen solos, while rookie end Greg Rousseau topped the Bills with five tackles, all solos, with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also totaling five stops, four of them solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee), defensive end Efe Obada (ankle), kick returner/wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive lineman Bobby Hart.