According to the oddsmakers, it will be the closest game of the NFL divisional weekend.
All four home teams are favored today and tomorrow, but three of them have seen their spreads stay put or grow — at least by a half point — Tennessee over Cincinnati, Green Bay versus San Francisco and Tampa Bay against the L.A. Rams.
One, however, has gotten closer; Kansas City, which opened as a 2½-point choice, has slipped to 1½, when it hosts the Bills Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium (6:30, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
THE APPEAL is obvious, two AFC division champs — Buffalo (12-6) from the East and the Chiefs (13-5) from the West — in a rematch of last season’s conference championship game and a square-off between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.
CBS can’t be disappointed in having that marquee pairing in tomorrow’s most appealing TV time slot.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 42-21 pasting of Pittsburgh in last week’s opening round while the Bills’ Josh Allen was near-perfect in a 47-17 domination of New England.
Both put an exclamation point on those victories by throwing five touchdown passes before chilled home crowds.
EACH TEAM is averaging 28 points a game, tied for third-best in the NFL, hence the oddsmakers’ over/under of 53½ points.
Buffalo, despite Allen’s glittering numbers, has some of its best team stats on defense, where it has surrendered the fewest points (17), offensive yards (273) and passing yards (163) per game of any team in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Kansas City easily leads the league in third-down conversion percentage (52).
CHIEFS coach Andy Reid is close to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott, who worked for him for 12 years in Philadelphia, the last two as defensive coordinator.
“I think the world of him,” Reid said. “I’m friends with him when we’re not playing and I respect the heck out of him. Sean has done a great job as a head coach and will continue to do so for a long time.”
He’s also impressed with McDermott’s team.
“Just look at their numbers and where they’re ranked,” Reid noted. “They’ve got a lot of No. 1s in a lot of categories and their special teams are right up there at the top. It’s a great coaching job by Sean and his assistants and they will be a great challenge for our defense.”
Of course, McDermott echoed his mentor’s words.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” he said. “They’re a very good football team … it’s going to be a tough environment and they’re the defending AFC champions representing (the conference) in the Super Bowl.
“They’re well-coached and they’ve got a great roster in terms of the talent depth. We’re going to have to play our best football.”
McDermott added, “It’s two good teams … we have a lot of respect for them. Obviously they beat us and knocked us out last year (38-24 in the AFC Championship Game) and they’ve won five consecutive playoff games at home (Arrowhead Stadium).
“You look at the (playoff) game against the Steelers, a very impressive performance against a good football team and a well-coached team by Mike Tomlin, so we’ll have our work cut out for us, particularly out there.”
AFTER a 2-3 start — including a 38-20 loss to Buffalo at KC last October — the Chiefs have won 11 of their last 3 games
“They’ve got so many weapons, they’re a challenge to stop,” McDermott said. “They try to go down the field, they try to hit you underneath, they use the RPO (run-pass option) game, so they do a lot of good things offensively to keep you off-balance.”
And the architect of that offense is Mahomes.
“You think you’ve got things covered up and then he starts moving around and it becomes back-door football and (defensive guys) are moving around trying to make plays,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “But he’s still going to make some plays … getting out of the pocket, running for first downs, making weird throws off-balance.
“Because of his creativity and ability to make plays off-schedule it kind of wipes out some of your strategy at times. We have an idea what might be coming but because of his ability to make those kinds of plays, it makes it difficult at times.”
Frazier added, “He’s a terrific athlete who can make throws from anywhere at any angle. There’s really no defense for that, you’ve just got to hold on and hope you can make some plays along the way.”
What changed for the Chiefs after those first five games?
“They’re not giving away the football like they were earlier in the season and their defense is doing a great job of taking the football away consistently,” Frazier said. “I think the combination of the offense taking care of the football and the way their defense has come on, they’ve really become a more complete team and that presents problems for opponents.
“We’ve got to find a way to take the ball away and they’ve done a good job of not giving it away.”