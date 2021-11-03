Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll, the Bills head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, knew their team didn’t turn in its best possible effort in Sunday’s 26-11 victory over the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
That was especially true in the first half when Buffalo and Miami played to a less-than-stimulating 3-3 tie.
But before they spent much time on the game that pushed the Bills (5-2) to the second-best record in the AFC, they answered more pressing questions about the team ahead of them.
Tennessee (6-2), holding the head-to-head advantage over Buffalo thanks to a crushing 34-31 victory two weeks ago last night, was devastated by the long-term foot injury suffered by Titans tailback Derrick Henry.
The runaway NFL rushing leader, who blistered the Bills with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns (76, 13 and 3 yards) in last month’s win, went out in the first half Sunday at Indianapolis after being hurt and is likely to miss six to 10 weeks.
And suddenly, the Titans are without their best player and hoping journeyman quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and just-signed 36-year-old All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, can keep them atop the AFC for the remainder of the season.
AND WHILE, it’s a fortuitous break for Buffalo, there’s anxiety about his loss.
“The health of the players is paramount to the success of the team,” Daboll said. “You’re going to have attrition throughout the year and that’s why you try to build depth on your roster.
“Derrick is a heckuva player and you have great appreciation for these guys … it’s a physical game, guys moving really fast and hitting really hard. Some of those are freak injuries, others are contact injuries. You feel for all these guys for what they put into it … they’re competitive and want to help the team in any way they can. Our job is to get the next guy ready but there’s empathy toward those players (this) happens to … you never want to see that.”
MEANWHILE, the Bills, in recent seasons, have mostly avoided an injury to an elite player.
As McDermott pointed out, “It reminds me of Jim Johnson who I worked with in Philadelphia. He would always say, ‘You need a little bit of luck.’
“Luck comes in different forms and staying healthy is one of them … the ball bouncing your way at times in pivotal moments and in pivotal games. You need some of that.”
The Titans, losing their best player, are the antithesis of that theory.
AS FOR Sunday’s game, McDermott added, “We didn’t get off to a good enough start (but) eventually we found our rhythm. I appreciate our offensive line, the way they pass-blocked. As we got going as an offense, that kind of got our line going as well. Sometimes those work hand-in-hand. You always want to establish the line of scrimmage earlier in the game than what we did.”
To which he added, “You don’t want to be in those (tight) games but that’s the NFL every week. What you find yourself doing is that you want to become a better football team through the process of finding answers and finding solutions in games like that. “You learn a lot about yourself in those moments, you learn about your teammates. I was glad to see the way we performed in the second half (because) we’ll have to rely on that this week and in the weeks ahead.”
And Daboll reminded, “This is the National Football League, you’re going to get adversity during the season, game-to-game, series-to-series, play-to-play and you’ve got to have a positive mindset and be dialed in, focused and disciplined in what we need to do.
“It’s not always going to go perfect, it could happen at the beginning of the game, in the middle, at the end. You’re never going to have a perfect game but the right mindset in terms of focus, intensity, discipline, communication and ultimately execution (make me) very thankful for the guys that we have.”
