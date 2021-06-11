BOLIVAR — It’s become almost formulaic for the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team.
Produce offense when needed. Play strong defense. Get another lights-out pitching performance.
And so it was again on Friday.
Trey Buchholz fired a complete-game two-hitter, bringing a no-hitter into the seventh along the way, and the Wolverines checked each of those boxes in downing Campbell-Savona, 4-0, in a Section 5 Class C2 semifinal.
Buchholz struck out four and allowed three walks in the latest shutdown pitching performance for B-R, which has surrendered just one total run in its last five games, including a pair of shutout playoff wins. The fourth-seeded Wolverines mustered just two hits themselves — singles from Wyatt Karnuth and Logan Bess — but manufactured enough offense to advance to Tuesday’s championship, where they’ll face No. 3 York (12-5).
B-R (14-4) scored two runs in the second on an error and sacrifice fly. It scored again in the fourth on a walk, bunt and another error. And it tallied its final run in the sixth when a misplayed ball on a hit to right field allowed Bess to go to third and eventually score on a wild pitch.
Bess led off the inning in all three instances with a single, walk and the three-base error.
“We put a little pressure on them and Trey threw a phenomenal game,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “He didn’t give up a hit until the seventh and then they strung a few together. Then they tried to go first to third and we made a perfect relay to get the lead runner at third.
“Trey was outstanding and our defense — knock on wood — has been amazing. They made some plays tonight and guys are just stepping up right now.”
Cade Cochran struck out five in a complete-game two hitter for No. 8 C-S (8-5).
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Wellsville 8, Bath-Haverling 5
WELLSVILLE — Alex Green hit a home run and tripled, drove in five runs and scored twice to power Wellsville to a semifinal triumph.
Alex Ordiway and Liam McKinley both had three hits and three runs, Logan Dunbar (double) had two hits and an RBI and Cody Costello (single) drove in a pair of runs for No. 2 Wellsville. The Lions built up a 6-2 lead through five innings, then plated a pair of insurance runs in the sixth after Bath made it 6-5 in the top half.
Jeremiah Havens fanned eight (2 walks) and allowed just two earned runs in a complete-game victory as Wellsville (10-4) overcame a trio of errors. The Lions will meet either Penn Yan or LeRoy in Tuesday’s championship. A.J. Brotz went 4-for-5 with two RBI while Ethan Brotz posted two hits for No. 3 Bath (9-7).
CLASS D2 SEMIFINALS
Northstar Christian 6, Friendship/Scio 1
HILTON — Bryce Turner was overpowering, collecting 19 of 21 outs via strikeout in a complete-game two-hitter to key Northstar Christian/Hope Hall.
Gage Wagner went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored once while Dom Kirk went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the second-seeded Knights (14-3), who tallied six unanswered runs after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning.
Cory Bolzan fanned six and scattered five hits over five innings while he and Cam Loucks recorded the two hits for No. 3 Friendship/Scio (10-4).
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
Camp.-Sav. 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Bol.-Rich. 020 101 x — 4 2 0 Kade Cochran (5 SO, 3 BB) and Lucas Feldman Trey Buchholz (4 SO, 3 BB) and Brayden Ellis
AT HILTON
R H E
Friend./Scio 100 000 0 — 1 2 3 Northstar 004 011 0 — 6 5 0 Corey Bolzan (6 SO, 3 BB), Joey Bednez (6) (1 SO) and Ian Romero Bryce Turner (19 SO, 3 BB) and Dom Kirk
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E
Bath 200 003 0 — 5 11 1 Wellsville 201 032 x — 8 11 3 A.J. Brotz (1 SO, 2 BB), Brendan Strong (4) (4 SO, 2 BB) and Gavin Buckley Jeremiah Havens (8 SO, 2 BB) and Alex Green
HR: Green (W)