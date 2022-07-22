Marcus Posley and Courtney Stockard did the same thing they’d always done in a St. Bonaventure uniform.
They gave their team a chance.
Posley scored nine quick points to stake the Brown & White to an early 10-point lead and, when things looked bleakest, drilled a 3-pointer during the “Elam Ending” finish to truly make it interesting. Stockard, meanwhile, hit consecutive treys to open the third quarter, including an almost-impossible baseline bank, and totaled eight quick points to turn a 42-37 halftime deficit into a 52-49 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
Much as it did a year ago in its TBT debut, B&W battled from start to finish, playing its part in a game that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties. But just like last year, it didn’t have quite enough down the stretch.
Down 73-66 with the clock off, the Bona alumni squad went on a 5-0 spurt, capped by Posley’s 3, to pull within a possession. But that’s as close as it got to its first ever “The Basketball Tournament” victory. Needing five points to reach the target score of 78, The Nerd Team soon arrived, netting the game-winner on a 10-foot jumper from Juan Rodriguez to secure a 79-71 triumph in a Syracuse Region first-round matchup at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena on Friday.
FIFTH-SEEDED B&W got off to a tremendous start, forcing turnovers, finishing in transition and knocking down shots to build an initial 20-10 lead. It opened 8-of-11 from the field while holding No. 4 TNT to just four buckets over the first 5 ½ minutes. And even after the Nerds made their own run to tie it at 20 by the end of the first quarter, Bona continued to keep it even throughout.
But its formula for early success also became part of its undoing.
After its initial third-quarter flurry, B&W went cold, tallying just four points over the final 5:35 of the period, all on free throws in the final minute, while TNT went on a 13-0 run to take a 62-52 advantage. It committed a handful of turnovers in that stretch and finished with an unmanageable 17 for the game.
Bona rattled off a 12-2 run of its own to tie it at 64 early in the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Posley finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a 3-of-7 mark from deep. Stockard just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, Dion Wright had 12 points and six rebounds and Da’Quan Cook added 10 points, five boards and five blocks.
IN TOTAL, those four Bona alums accounted for 53 of their team’s 71 points. But that group was outplayed by the 6-foot-6 Jelan Kendrick, who was the best player on the floor.
Kendrick, the former McDonald’s All-American who played at both Ole Miss and UNLV, racked up 25 points on an impressive 11-of-12 shooting and kept TNT afloat throughout. He also hit arguably the biggest shot of the day, a 3 after Posley made it 73-71 to put the Nerds a bucket away from the win. Brandon Sherrod, the former Yale standout, had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while Azar Swain added 12 points.
The teams were essentially even from a shooting standpoint, with TNT shooting 42 percent, including 11-of-26 from 3-point range, and Bona connecting on 41 percent and a 9-of-24 clip from deep. B&W held a 44-37 advantage on the boards, but committed five more turnovers and was outscored at the line by six (12-of-15 to 6-of-8).
THOUGH B&W fell short of a win for the second-straight summer, plenty of good came from its return to the TBT. The game marked another incredible — maybe even unlikely — return to the court for Stockard, who underwent open heart sugery in Germany while preparing for his third professional season last fall.
It allowed Bona fans to finally watch Stockard play with Posley and Wright, which would have happened in 2015-16 had the former not suffered the first of two season-ending foot injuries. And that trio made their presence felt from the get-go, accounting for 13 of Brown & White’s 20 first-quarter points.
And it again gave the fanbase a pleasant dose of mid-summer Bona basketball, an opportunity to see some of its favorite players over the last decade again don a brown uniform as it waits for the real thing this winter.
With four minutes left in the fourth and TNT up 70-66, the Elam Ending was implemented, creating a target score of 78. When B&W pulled to within 73-71, it looked as if maybe, just maybe, this would be another classic tale of Bona triumph after all. Kendrick answered with that big 3, however, and with a chance to win it, Sherrod made one of two free throws to put the Nerds to within a point.
Rodriguez then sealed it, setting up a second-round matchup with No. 1 seed and defending TBT champion Boeheim’s Army in the $1 million tournament back at SRC Arena this afternoon.
B&W will look to take another step in Year 3, with the hopes of potentially adding former stars Jaylen Adams, Youssou Ndoye and perhaps even Andrew Nicholson in an effort to break into the second round or beyond. Meanwhile, there was a reunion, a fan night at the Reilly Center and Bona-related basketball in late-July.
And for now, they’ll take that.