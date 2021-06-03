SALAMANCA — Three weeks ago, this contest was tight.
In that one, the Salamanca softball team managed to edge Franklinville, 7-3.
And though both squads have had their ups and downs since — Salamanca picked up a pair of wins and lost to Ellicottville in extra innings and Franklinville earned a dramatic eight-inning victory over West Valley — the rematch was all Warriors.
Emily Brown had a strong day at both the plate and in the circle as Salamanca cruised to an 18-0, five-inning victory in a CCAA I East matchup on a rain-soaked Thursday.
Brown fanned five while allowing just one hit in logging her first shutout of the season and also posted two hits, including a double, and three runs scored. Emma Brown also had two hits, including a double, while tacking on four runs and Myra Breazeale, Makenzie Oakes and Kirtstyn Klahn each scored three times for the Wariors (4-3).
Tarryn Herman struck out four while Kaylee Brennan recorded the lone hit for Franklinville (1-6).
CCAA I WEST
Dunkirk 8, Allegany-Limestone 0
DUNKIRK — Allegany-Limestone was no-hit in falling to Dunkirk for the second time this year.
Kortney Magara struck out five and walked none while surrendering 11 hits over six innings for the Gators. Dunkirk plated seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from what had been a competitive 1-0 contest.
NON-LEAGUE
Belfast 6, Fillmore 3
FILLMORE — Emma Sullivan fanned seven while issuing three walks and Sondra Guilford finished 2-for-3 to key Belfast (7-5).
Kirstin Frazier struck out six while surrendering four walks and Lizzy Nugent went 3-for-4 for Fillmore (6-5).