SALAMANCA — Already well on the way to victory after a dominant second quarter, the Salamanca boys basketball team had one more big thrill in store for its fans.
With 2:13 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday’s CCAA West I matchup with Olean, junior Lucus Brown posted up his defender and made a layup off the glass to give the Warriors a 51-26 lead. His coach, Adam Bennett, called a timeout and Jack O’Rourke emerged from the bleachers for handshakes, hugs and a photo: a passing of the torch for the school’s all-time career scoring record.
A game after scoring his 1,000th point, Brown broke the ‘08 SHS grad O’Rourke’s school record of 1,014. Brown finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while sparking Salamanca to a 70-43 victory.
“We didn’t know that coming in,” Bennett said of O’Rourke attending the game. “What a great gesture on his part. It was just a great moment, a historic moment. Jack was obviously a great player. You don’t hold the all-time scoring lead at the school if you’re not. He was a tremendous basketball player. So for him to be there for Lucus tonight meant a lot, not only to Lucus but our team and our program as well.”
SENIOR ANDY Herrick led the Warriors (9-2, 3-0) in scoring with 18 points and dished out six assists with four rebounds. Jaxson Ross added 10 points and Tayoni Galante had seven rebounds and five assists.
Leading 14-12 after the first quarter, Salamanca took control with a 21-5 second frame that included a 20-0 run for a 35-17 halftime lead. While Salamanca switched defenses throughout the game, Bennett credited his team’s defensive performance more to “activity away from the ball” to create turnovers and fast-break opportunities.
“I thought starting in the second quarter our defensive intensity was outstanding,” Bennett said. “We were really active away from the ball, we were cutting off passing lanes, taking skips away. We had live feet away from the basketball and it allowed us to get steals and get out into transition. When we play like that, I think that’s when we’re at our best. We allowed our defense to become some easy offense tonight and just really proud of the effort of the kids.”
For Olean, Thomas Bates scored a game-high 19 points on six 3-pointers and Cade Anastasia added 10 points.
The defending division champions, Olean (6-7 overall) fell to 0-3 in West I play.
While Herrick and Brown again led the Warriors’ offensive output, Bennett credited their teammates for making shots when needed as Salamanca had three scorers with 10 or more and three more with six or more.
“Credit (Olean), they had a plan coming in to try and take Lucus and Andy out of it,” Bennett said. “We run a lot of stagger stuff in our offense and they were leaving the staggers and doubling those guys off screens and Tayoni, Maddox and Jaxson all did a great job of reading what was happening, slipping to the basket and taking control of themselves. That’s as happy as I’ve seen Lucus and Andy because those guys were getting open looks — Tay and Jaxson and Maddox — and they’re really good players in their own right and they converted. They did what we needed them to do in order to win the game and that’s a true team.”
LAST YEAR, Brown was a first-team Class C all-state selection after leading the Warriors to the state semifinal. With the rest of his junior year and another to play next winter, Brown has plenty of time now to add to his school record.
“With the way he works, he deserves it,” Bennett said of Brown’s record. “He puts in so much time when nobody’s watching. So many hours in the gym. He loves the game and he’s never been satisfied, he’s never been complacent. Even in his best games he’s always asking me ‘How can I get better? How can I continue to improve?’ So he’s a coach’s dream and he’s the best ever to do it here and God willing, if he stays healthy, he’ll continue to add on to what he’s already done obviously.
“But I’m so blessed to really coach all of our guys and it’s a team accomplishment, these guys trust Lucus, Lucus is not a selfish player and his teammates aren’t selfish either. I think they play the game the right way which makes an accomplishment like this all the more meaningful.”
AT SALAMANCA Olean (43)
Tingley 3 0-0 8, Motley 1 0-0 2, DeRose 1 0-0 3, Anastasia 5 0-0 10, Bates 6 1-2 19, Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 2-4 43.
Salamanca (70)
Ross 5 0-0 11, Hoag 1 2-2 4, Isaac 3 1-1 7, Gillman 1 0-0 3, A. Brown 3 0-0 6, Galante 3 0-0 6, L. Brown 7 0-0 15, A. Herrick 8 1-3 18. Totals: 31 4-6 70. Olean 12 17 31 43 Salamanca 14 35 57 70
Three-point goals: Olean 9 (Bates 6, Tingley 2, DeRose); Sala 4 (A. Herrick, L. Brown, Ross, Gillman). Total fouls: Olean 7, Sala 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Olean, 54-42.