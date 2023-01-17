SALAMANCA — Already well on the way to victory after a dominant second quarter, the Salamanca boys basketball team had one more big thrill in store for its fans.

With 2:13 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday’s CCAA West I matchup with Olean, junior Lucus Brown posted up his defender and made a layup off the glass to give the Warriors a 51-26 lead. His coach, Adam Bennett, called a timeout and Jack O’Rourke emerged from the bleachers for handshakes, hugs and a photo: a passing of the torch for the school’s all-time career scoring record.

