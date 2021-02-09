OLEAN — Powered by double-winners David Ruszkowski and Mark Brown, the Olean High boys swimming and diving team held on to a 108-75 victory over Fredonia on Tuesday.
Brown, a senior, won the 100-yard freestyle (:55.83) and 100-yard backstroke (1:06.27). A freshman, Ruszkowski took the 200 freestyle (2:21.29) and 500 freestyle (6:26.28).
Olean took two of the three relays, the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Other winners for the Huskies included Gavin Weseman (200 individual medley), Nathan Gabler (diving) and Shay Lippert (100 breaststroke).
AT OLEAN
Olean 108, Fredoina 75
200 medley relay: Olean (Brown, Breten, Weseman, Lippert) 2:02.66
200 freestyle: Ruszkowski (O) 2:21.29
200 IM: Weseman (O) 2:33.23
50 freestyle: Murphy (F) 26.21
Diving: Gabler (O) 166.73
100 butterfly: Murphy (F) 1:02.34
100 freestyle: Brown (O) 55.83
500 freestyle: Ruszkowski (O) 6:26.28
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Breten, Lippert, Weseman, Ruszkowski) 1:49.63
100 backstroke: Brown (O) 1:06.27
100 breaststroke: Lippert (O) 1:23.38
400 freestyle relay: Fredonia (Allenson, LaGrow, Reynolds, Corrente) 4:21.66