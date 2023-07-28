Salamanca native Frank Brown has re-signed with the Buffalo Bandits for a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
Brown, a five-year veteran transition player, missed all of last season on the physically unable to perform list. Rejoining the defending NLL champions, this season will be his fourth with the Bandits since being acquired by trade in February 2020. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Brown turns 30 in November.
He has career totals of 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and 87 loose-ball recoveries in 33 NLL games. In 2022, he played four regular season games for the Bandits with a goal and 10 loose ball recoveries and six playoff games with two points (one goal, one assist) and 32 loose ball recoveries.
The Hobart College and Silver Creek High School graduate Brown was a silver medalist at the 2019, playing for the Iroquois Nationals (since renamed the Haudenosaunee Nationals) at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.