COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The message surrounding the Coudersport football program this year is simple: New faces, same Falcons.
New coach Frank Brown hopped the Pennsylvania/New York border from Wellsville and wasted no time preparing for the fall.
“We just started our program when we got approved by the Board of Education in May,” Brown said. “Once the spring sports stopped, we got all of our players together and started with minicamp for a few weeks. Numbers have been pretty good.”
Acclimating to the District 9 league has been a learning process for Brown.
New teams, new players and new coaches will populate the sideline opposite him and his staff. Brown watched an entire season of film from 2020, but admitted that he and his staff are learning every day.
“Fortunately, there’s only one first year,” Brown said. “It’s all new as I go, but I’m a quick learner.”
Brown will introduce a pro-style offense, featuring spread-style passing in addition to a power rushing attack.
“We’ve seen a lot of change this year with a whole new system, but overall, it’s been great,” said senior running back Logan Ruter. “I think the attitude is a lot better than in recent years. Guys have bought in more, and we had a lot better turnout in the offseason.”
There has been a learning curve for the players, as well, but not one too steep to overcome.
“It’s actually been all new terminology,” Ruter said. “Stuff we’ve never heard before. But we started early in June, and most of the guys who went to the summer workouts have already picked up on it.”
Ruter is one of seven returning two-way starters from a 2020 Falcons team that finished 4-2 before a first-round playoff loss to Redbank Valley.
Hayden Keck, who quarterbacked that team, will be at Mercyhurst University this fall. The majority of the offensive line that protected him returns, however, including Allen Williams, Dylan Hazjus, Kaden Blaniar and Cooper Rossman.
Experience at the line of scrimmage will pair with skill players that Brown feels could become his strongest assets.
Sophomore Gavyn Ayers will shift from running back to quarterback.
Ayers found the ball in his hands frequently as a freshman, rushing for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts while hauling in three passes for 45 yards. Brown said that Ayers has a “high football IQ,” and that his speed and strength should serve him well while changing positions.
Senior running back Dylan Kelly, who Brown called a “dominant force,” and speedy junior James Culvey will join Ayers and Ruter to round out the Falcons’ backfield.
Brown’s staff will introduce a predominantly pro-style defensive alignment, as well, featuring multiple fronts out of a base 4-4 concept. Williams, Hajzus, Blanair and Rossman will shore up the defensive line while Ayers leads a linebacking core behind them.
Brown and his players know the success that has come to be expected of Coudy each year. The Falcons were picked to finish tied with Smethport atop the District 9 Small School North division a year after the Hubbers beat the Falcons, 14-0, to win that title in 2020.
Seeking yet another D9 playoff appearance, a summer of preparation has helped the Falcons become familiarized with their new offensive scheme.
“Nobody is going to out-work us,” Brown said. “We’re going to come in and work every single day from our staff all the way down to our players.”
Seven-on-seven competitions returned to Coudy this summer, a format that the program hadn’t participated in for a handful of years prior.
“They really haven’t had (7-on-7) there since 2014,” Brown said. “That’s a crucial part of teaching offense, especially if you want to be somewhat balanced. You would love to run the ball all the time, but there’s a time for the rock to go in the air. It just gets the kids used to it.”
Ruter called Coudy’s offseasons the “most productive that we’ve had in the last few years,” referencing 7-on-7 and elevated weight room participation as quality learning experiences.
“Of course, our terminology and everything has changed, but at heart, we’re still Coudy football,” Ruter said. “We’re going to keep up the winning tradition, hopefully, and accomplish the goals that we want to get done.”
Brown knows the importance that the community places on that winning tradition. And, as the new head of the program, his message is clear.
“We’re going to represent the community, school and football program the way you’re supposed to,” Brown said. “Friday nights are going to be fun.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Logan Ruter, senior, 5-9, 186, running back/free safety
Gavyn Ayers, sophomore, 6-1, 204, quarterback/linebacker
James Culvey, junior, 5-8, 147, running back/linebacker
Allen Williams, senior, 5-7, 207, offensive line/defensive end
Dylan Hajzus, senior, 5-9, 225, offensive line/defensive tackle
Dylan Howard, sophomore, 5-8, 138, wide receiver/cornerback
ALSO LETTERING were:
Viggo Brown, sophomore, 5-8, 137, wide receiver/cornerback
Xander Brown, junior, 5-9, 165, running back/linebacker
Dylan Bundick, sunior, 5-10, 197, offensive line/defensive tackle
Cooper Roosman, junior, 6-5, 290, offensive line/defensive tackle
Sage Strotman, senior, 5-7, 192, offensive line/defensive tackle
Dylan Kelly, senior, 5-10, 170, running back/defensive end
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: G. Ayers, John Wright (fr., 5-8, 164)
Running Backs: Ruter, Kelly, Ethan Ott (fr., 5-8, 137), Vedder Conyer (jr., 5-6, 129), Culvey, Brown
Receivers/Ends: Wyatt Morales (sr., 5-10, 160), Gabriel Conyer (jr., 6-0, 158), Blayne Tubbs (fr., 5-6, 120), Avery Taylor (fr., 5-9, 138), Colby Lewis (sr., 5-8, 135), Owen Chang (so., 5-8, 150), Howard, Quinn Kratzer (fr., 5-8, 125), Viggo Brown (so., 5-8, 137), Jackson Moss (fr., 5-9, 135), Kyle Dunn (jr., 6-0, 165)
Guards/Tackles: Blake Deseguirant (jr., 5-8, 171), Burdick, Williams, Cal Dunn (fr., 5-10, 152), Hajzus, Blaniar, Rossman, James Liller (so., 5-11, 265), Strotman, David Banshinger (jr., 5-10, 196)
Centers: Sam Ayers (so., 5-9, 197), Calvin Woodard-Furman (fr., 5-7, 245)
Defense
Ends: Kelly, K. Dunn, C. Dunn, Conyer, Morales, Williams
Guards/Tackles: Burdick, Woodard-Furman, Liller, Strotman, Rossman, Blaniar
Linebackers: G. Ayers, Hajzus, S. Ayers, Brown, Deseguirant, Wright, Danshinger, Ott
Defensive backs: Moss, Culvey, Conyer, Tubbs, Lewis, Rute, Chang, Kratzer, Brown, Howard, Taylor
Kickers: Brown, Howard, G. Ayers
THE SCHEDULE:
August
27 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
September
3 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
11 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
17 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
24 — at Port Allegany, 1 p.m.
October
1 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
8 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
15 — at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
22 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
29 — at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
