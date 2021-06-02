ALLEGANY — Olean senior Jason Brooks led his team with a strong start on the mound and a 2-for-3 night at the plate as the Huskies held off Allegany-Limestone, 4-2, Wednesday night.
Brooks threw five innings, striking out seven and walking four while holding A-L to two runs, before Railey Silvis shut the door with six strikeouts over the final two innings. Brooks had a double and two RBI to spark the Olean (4-2) offense.
A-L (1-6, 0-6) was held to two singles. Weston Stevenson and Mason Fisher combined to strike out nine, walk five and allow five hits.
Olean held a 4-0 lead after the top of the fifth, but A-L responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
“It was a game dominated by the pitcher for the most part,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “Olean took advantage of a couple opportunities and got a couple runs home. We had a golden opportunity in the fifth to add on to the two we had. We had the bases loaded with one out: we hit a ball really hard, but we hit it right to the shortstop for a big double play to end the inning.”
The Gators wore orange uniforms in support of Colt Matz, son of Portville coach Mike Matz, and held a fundraiser to support the family through his leukemia battle.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 17, Hinsdale 1, 5 innings
HINSDALE — Isaiah Voss and Brent Zubikowski had two doubles each as part of an 18-hit effort for Fillmore (8-4).
Aaron Buck pitched all five innings for Fillmore, striking out eight with one walk and holding Hinsdale to three hits.
Hinsdale fell to 1-9.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship/Scio 12, Andover 2, 5 innings
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship/Scio’s Cam Loucks went 2-for-2 with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the fifth to seal the 10-run victory.
Also for F/S, Joe Bednez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Cory Bolzan struck out seven and walked two.
Layton Miller had the lone hit for Andover and struck out five over the game’s first four innings.
Belfast 25, Whitesville 6, 5 innings
WHITESVILLE — Max Miller went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Carter Stout scored five runs on six walks (batting 0-for-0) for Belfast (5-5).
Matt Cater and Garrett Miller combined to hold Whitesville to six hits.
Luke Erdmann went 2-for-3 for Whitesville (0-8).
CCAA I EAST
Portville 16, Salamanca 6, 6 innings
SALAMANCA — Trailing 5-1 after three innings, Portville rallied with 10 runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to top Salamanca.
Nathan Petryszak went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs and Maxx Yehl was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Luke Petruzzi went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run.
In relief, Petryszak threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking two as he held Salamanca to one unearned run on four hits.
Salamanca’s Lucas McKenna went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Shawn Bacelli had a double, while Harley Hoag had a hit and two runs. Zaron Tucker pitched into the fifth inning (4 2/3), striking out six and walking seven, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits.
Ellicottville 4, North Collins 2
NORTH COLLINS — Hunter Smith went 2-for-2, including a home run, and Lucas Marsh threw 5 1/3 innings, holding North Collins to two runs (one earned) on one hit.
Marsh struck out nine and walked three. Ryan Dekay struck out five batters for the final five outs to close out the game. Also for the Eagles (3-3), Clayton Rowland doubled with an RBI and Wyatt Chudy was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
For North Collins, AJ Puntillo had a solo home run.
“I thought our pitching performance from Lucas and Ryan was outstanding,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said. “It was nice to see Hunter Smith hit his first career home run as a ninth grader. We did just enough offensively to win the game. We left too many guys on base (10) … but all in all, a win’s a win.”
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E
Andover 000 20X X — 2 1 7 F/S 250 23X X — 12 8 0 Layton Miller (5 SO, 2 BB), Jacob Wagner (5) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Spencer Cook Cory Bolzan (7 SO, 2 BB) and Ian Romero
HR:
Cam Loucks (F/S)
AT WHITESVILLE
R H E
Belfast 930 1(11)X X — 25 8 2 Whitesville 004 02X X — 6 6 6 Matt Cater (2 SO, 3 BB), Garrett Miller (5) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Connor Stork Troy Cogar (0 SO, 11 BB), Spencer Mattison (3) (2 SO, 6 BB), Luke Erdmann(5) (0 SO, 9 BB) and CJ Estep
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Olean 110 020 0 — 4 5 1 A-L 000 020 0 — 2 2 0 Jason Brooks (7 SO, 4 BB), Railey Silvis (6) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Dom Henzel Weston Stevenson (7 SO, 5 BB), Mason Fisher (7) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Andrew Giardini, Jayden Gustafson (3)
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Portville 001 0(10)5 X — 16 10 1 Salamanca 005 001 X — 6 8 2 Luke Petryszak (3 SO, 5 BB), Nathan Petryszak (3) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Dominic Pascucci Zaron Tucker (6 SO, 7 BB), Harley Hoag (5) (1 SO, 1 BB), Jaxson Ross (6) (1 SO, 4 BB) and Lucas McKenna
AT NORTH COLLINS
R H E
E’ville 000 121 0 — 4 7 1 NC 001 001 0 — 2 3 1 Lucas Marsh (9 SO, 3 BB), Ryan Dekay (6) (5 SO, 0 BB) and Dekay, Clayton Rowland (6) Asher Parnitzke (3 SO, 7 BB), AJ Puntillo (4) (4 SO, 2 BB) and Tony Puckhaber
HR:
Hunter Smith (E), Puntillo (NC)
AT HINSDALE
R H E