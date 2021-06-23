OLEAN — Jason Brooks just missed on his opportunity to win the game in the seventh.
The star senior, his coach maintained, wasn’t going to come short in the eighth.
And he didn’t.
Brooks drove home Thomas Bates with the winning run as Olean first tied it and then pulled out a 5-4, extra-inning walkoff victory over Alden in a Section 6 Class B-1 home semifinal on a perfect Wednesday afternoon.
The long RBI-single capped a resilient effort from the seventh-seeded Huskies, who rallied from both a 3-0 first-inning deficit and a 4-3 hole in their final at-bats for the resounding effort. It was, perhaps, the coup de grace in an outstanding senior year for Brooks, who guided the boys basketball team to the Class B-1 championship game en route to Big 30 Co-Player of the Year honors and, in his lone season of football, helped OHS to the Class B playoffs before pushing the baseball team over the top in the sectional semifinals.
And it propelled the scrappy Huskies, who knocked off the No. 3 seed before taking down the team that beat the No. 2 seed, into Friday’s Class B-1 championship, where they’ll look to complete their playoff run against top-seeded City Honors (14-1).
“HE’S A special athlete,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said of Brooks. “He’s leading the team in average, by far, batting just under .500. He had a chance to knock in the winning run in the seventh with a runner on second and hit a line drive that didn’t quite get through the infield.
“When he came up in the eighth, I said, ‘he’s not going to miss this time.’ And he didn’t; he came through. I was telling the guys afterward, we actually didn’t name a captain this year (because of how rushed the campaign was from the start). But he’s our captain, and deservedly so.”
Trailing 3-0 before its first at-bats, Olean knotted it with one run in the first inning and two in the second. The score remained tied into the eighth, as Olean’s Railey Silvis and Alden’s Cole Shadle matched zeros, until the Bulldogs managed to push another run across in the top half.
And that’s when the Huskies made their final, fateful move.
Aaron Vincent, a freshman who was only recently moved up, opened the frame with a bloop single before being moved up on a Brett Miles bunt. After a strikeout, Olean returned to the top of its order, where Bates, a sophomore, punched out his own bloop single to score Vincent with the tying run. Following a walk to catcher Dom Henzel, Brooks, one of the team’s few returning starters from a team that went 13-8 and lost in the B-1 semis in 2019, stepped to the plate.
“It was a 3-1 pitch that he drove to right-center, right to the fence,” DeGolier noted. “The centerfielder couldn’t quite get his glove on it, and it was an easy score from second base.”
Bates finished 2-for-4 with an RBI while Vincent also went 2-for-4 while scoring twice.
“Those are big nights from two young guys,” DeGolier said.
And though it produced just enough offense in each of its postseason victories, including Monday’s 3-1 upset of Depew in the quarterfinals, Olean again won with strong pitching, sound defense and by being opportunistic.
ON MONDAY, senior ace Adam Spencer did an admirable job shouldering the load, allowing just one run on five hits in a complete-game effort. Two days later, junior Railey Silvis rose to the occasion, striking out five (2 walks), scattering six hits in his own complete-game outing — this one over eight innings.
And now, Olean will be making its fifth sectional title game appearance since 2014 and looking for its fourth championship in that same stretch after winning the A-2 title in 2015 and ‘17 and claiming the B-1 title in 2018 under DeGolier.
“The boys have kept their focus and confidence, even in situations where we’ve had our backs against the wall, especially tonight after giving up three early runs,” Olean’s third-year coach said. “The game could have gone downhill quickly.
“(But) Railey settled down nicely and had a great game after that first inning. He was able to stay within his pitch count after eight innings. He was huge for us tonight. He won’t show up with a great stat line … but watching them play, that’s an (Alden) team that puts the ball in play and forces defenses to make plays. He did a good job of taking care of business even when we (faltered). We had three errors, so it wasn’t the perfect game behind him.”
Despite those fielding miscues, the Huskies made big plays when they had to, DeGolier said.
“Our defense came through with almost unconventional plays,” he noted. “Dom picked off two base stealers and we were able to cut a guy down who was trying to get back to third (in a third base, no force situation.
“It’s like we had each other’s backs. We’d have an error and then someone would make a big play behind him to get out of the inning.”
AT OLEAN
R H E