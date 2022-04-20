ALLEGANY — Jacob Brink and Tony Bates both won three events to propel the Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team to an 84.5-56.5 victory over Jamestown on Wednesday.
Brink captured the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and Bates nabbed wins in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. A-L took first place in all six field events, with Ahren Faller (shot put), Kevin Edwards-Hardy (discus) and Jacob Herbert (pole vault) adding key triumphs as the Gators took first in 14 of 17 events overall.
“Our field events were really the reason we won,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “We got 42.5 points from the field and swept all of the throwing events which really helped us pull the win out.”
Drew Carlson won the 200 for Jamestown.
Falconer 124.5, Olean 16.5
OLEAN — Collin Riel (100, 200, long jump), Devin Austin (400, triple jump, high jump) and Joe Krenzer (800, 1,600, 3,200) all nabbed three firsts to power Falconer.
Mathis Baehr won both hurdles events for the Golden Falcons.
The team of Jamison Pittman, Quintin Allen, Caedyn Tingley and Maddox Windus picked up the lone first for Olean, taking the 400-meter relay in :47.4.
East Aurora 72, Pioneer 65
EAST AURORA — Owen Rung dominated the distance events, claiming three individual wins to lift East Aurora.
Ethan Ranalli aided Rung’s effort winning the 100 and triple jump as E-A won nine of the 11 track events.
Luke Fox won the shot put and Logan Papke claimed the discus as Pioneer won five of the six field events in a rally that fell short.
“East Aurora is traditionally a powerhouse but I am really proud of the effort we had against them tonight, I thought it was really good,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said.
Silver Creek 80, Salamanca 55
SILVER CREEK — Arlen Newark won three individual events for Salamanca, but Silver Creek took the meet. Newark picked up victories in the 800-meter run, the 1,600 and long jump to lead the Warriors.
Jessie Hill won the 200 and 400 for Salamanca. J.T. Auman won the high jump, Carson Mohr the shot put and Easton Chudy took the pole vault.
AT EAST AURORA Pioneer 65, East Aurora 72
100: Ranalli (E) :11.6; 200: Tyson (E) :23.8; 400: Tyson (E) :51.9; 800: Rung (E) 2:08; 1,600: Rung (E) 4:59; 3,200: Rung (E) 10:32; 400 relay: Pioneer (Jedrzek, Trhunk, Giboo, Stover) :48.0; 1,600 relay: East Aurora 3:42; 3,200 relay: East Aurora 9:16 ; 110 hurdles: Karp (P) :16.3; 400 hurdles: Owens (E) 1:05.3; long jump: Perhune (P) 9-11; triple jump: Ranalli (E) 38-4; high jump: Giboo (P) 5-4; shot put: Fox (P) 38-9; discus: Papke (P) 91-0; pole vault: Capolla (P) 7-6.
AT OLEAN Falconer 124.5, Olean 16.5
100: Riel (F) :11.6; 200: Riel (F) :24.5; 400: Austin (F) :54.4; 800: Krenzer (F) 2:16.2; 1,600: Krenzer (F) 5:05.0; 3,200: Krenzer (F) 11:30.8; 400 relay: Olean (Pittman, Allen, Tingley, Windus) :47.4; 1,600 relay: Falconer (Harrington, Reynolds, Hernandez, Roth) 4:08.4; 3,200 relay: Falconer (Harrington, Krenzer, Hudson, Reynolds) 11:21.5; 110 hurdles: Baehr (F) :19.4; 400 hurdles: Baehr (F) 1:06.7; long jump: Riel (F) 16-3 3/4; triple jump: Austin (F) 38-1 1/2; high jump: Austin (F) 5-8; shot put: Dove (F) 33-6 1/2; discus: Nuccio (F) 83-11; pole vault: Bailey (F) 9-0.
AT SILVER CREEK Silver Creek 80, Salamanca 55
100: Fetterick (SC) :12.5; 200: Hill (S) :26.9; 400: Hill (S) :58.0; 800: Newark (S) 2:08.9; 1,600: Newark (S) 5:08.5; 3,200: Jamison (SC) 12:49.5; 400 relay: Silver Creek :50.8; 1,600 relay: Salamanca (Auman, Hill, Greene, Newark) 4:05.4; 3,200 relay: Silver Creek 10:23.9; 110 hurdles: Stryhalski (SC) :20.0; 400 hurdles: Strychalski (SC) 1:14.2; long jump: Newark (S) 18-4.25; triple jump: McNaughtan (SC) 28-5; high jump: Auman (S) 4-10; shot put: Mohr (S) 30-3.4; discus: Borrello (SC) 75-4; pole vault: Chudy (S) 6-6.
AT ALLEGANY Allegany-Limestone 84.5, Jamestown 56.5
100: Goudie (AL) :11.9; 200: Carlson (J) :25.4; 400: Voegelin (AL) :56.7; 800: Brink (AL) 2:14.2; 1,600: Brink (AL) 4:40.4; 3,200: Brink (AL) 9:37.3; 400 relay: Jamestown (Carlson, James, Sanchez Jones) :47.5; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Decker, Bish, Voegelin) 3:52.7; 3,200 relay: Jamestown 9:09.8; 110 hurdles: Bates (AL) :18.9; 400 hurdles: Pumford (J) 1:06.0; long jump: Bates (AL) 18-9; triple jump: Bates (AL) 38-2; high jump: Nolder (AL) 5-2; shot put: Faller (AL) 39-10; discus: Edwards-Hardy (AL) 1:14.5; pole vault: Herbert (AL) 9-6.