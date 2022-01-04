OLEAN — Dominic Breton had the big individual day, winning two events and anchoring a winning relay team, and the Olean boys swim team boasted a number of contributors in downing Panama, 110-54, in a CCAA meet Tuesday.
Breton took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and led off the first-place 200 freestyle relay team for the Huskies. Gavin Weseman captured the 100 butterfly and swam on two winning relays and David Ruszkowski (500 free) and Billy Slavinski (100 free) both won one event and helped a winning relay team.
David Marshall (50 free, diving) and R.J. Helt (100 free, 100 back) both claimed two events while the latter swam on the winning 200 medley relay team for Panama.
WRESTLING
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Canisteo-Greenwood 42, Bolivar-Richburg 24
CANISTEO — Trent Sibble (215) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (285) both had pins, but B-R bowed to Canisteo-Greenwood in a battle of powerhouse programs.
Sibble pinned Trevor Mochol in 2:25 while Kinnicutt earned a fall over Ethan Ross in 2:16. Ethan Coleman (138), Caden Allen (172) and Gary McDowell Jr. (102) all earned major decision victories for the Wolverines, by counts of 10-0, 9-1 and 12-4, respectively.
Gavin Bob (126) and Luke Kilmer (145) each had a pine for Canisteo-Greenwood.
AT CANISTEO
102: McDowell (BR) MD 12-4 Depew-Cappadonia, 110*: Hall (CG) 8-2 Te. Sibble, 118: deJesus-Remchuk (CG) forfeit, 126: Bob (CG) 3:46 Buchholz, 132: Havens (CG) forfeit, 138: Coleman (BR) 10-0 Zeh, 145: Kilmer (CG) 3:49 Tompkins, 152: Mason (CG) forfeit, 160: Woodward (CG) MD 18-6 T. MacDonell, 172: Allen (BR) MD 9-1 Christian, 189: Evingham (CG) TF 17-2 P. MacDonell, 215: Tr. Sibble (BR) 2:25 Mochol, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) 2:16 Ross.
BOYS SWIMMING
AT OLEAN
Olean 110, Panama 54
200 medley relay: Panama (Sventantics, Schlemmer, Helt, Marshall) 1:56.28
200 freestyle: Helt (P) 1:53.84
200 individual medley: Breton (O) 2:34.50
50 freestyle: Marshall (P) :25.08
Diving: Marshall (P) 234.50
100 butterfly: Weseman (O) 1:03.07
100 freestyle: Slavinski (O) :57.54
500 freestyle: Ruszkowski (O) 6:13.42
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Breton, Weseman, Howard, Ruszkowski) 1:48.87
100 backstroke: Helt (P) 1:01.81
100 breaststroke: Breton (O) 1:16.30
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Weseman, Slavinski, Clayson, Howard) 4:04.60