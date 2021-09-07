Chad Bartoszek believed he had a capable new quarterback on his hands.
Hayden Hoag, after all, had been a starting signal-caller at both the youth and JV levels. And “although he didn’t play at all last year at quarterback,” the Salamanca coach noted in the preseason, “he’s been a quarterback his whole life.
“And he’s been waiting for his opportunity.”
When that first chance finally arrived following the graduation of two-and-a-half-year starter Lucas McKenna, he seized it.
Hoag, a first-year varsity player just four months ago, had a stellar debut, accounting for four of his team’s five touchdowns while guiding the Warriors to a convincing 36-8 win over Springville in their season-opener on Friday night. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder completed 4-of-6 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground, of 40 and six yards.
In 2019, Bartoszek had said that it was time for McKenna, in his first full year as the starter, to “run the show,” that Salamanca’s success would largely depend on his play. Two years later, he’s delivered a similar message to Hoag. And if Friday was any indication, his new QB1 has embraced it.
“He’s definitely someone who likes to run the show,” Bartoszek said of Hoag. “He’s the point guard on the basketball team. He likes to kind of control the line of scrimmage and the huddle and he has a good football understanding of where we want to put the ball and where we want to go.”
Hoag’s initial outing under center wasn’t perfect. Salamanca fumbled four times, some of those on botched snaps, and lost three. But his performance went a long way toward answering one of the Warriors’ biggest question marks of the offseason:
Is McKenna’s replacement ready?
He could be. And with a capable quarterback, an experienced running back in Jesse Stahlman and what appears to be another strong defense (the Warriors surrendered just 120 total yards to the Griffins), Salamanca might well have the capacity to build off last year’s surprise run to the Section 6 Class D championship game.
“He’ll probably tell you he was a little disappointed in some of the missed snaps and the fumbles, but in his defense, we didn’t really go live with him running the ball a ton (in practice),” Bartoszek acknowledged, “so it was kind of new for him.
“Obviously, he threw the ball really well and we’re excited to have that and we’re hopefully going to be getting healthier and getting some kids back throughout the early part of the year that will also give him some weapons to throw the ball to. But it was a good start, for sure.”
Hoag wasn’t the only New York Big 30 figure to fare well in his first game as a “featured” player.
With a handful of teams in transition following the loss of a key player or a big graduating class, there were a number of intriguing first-glance situations on display over the weekend. And most of the kids provided a positive early return.
In Franklinville and Portville, those debuts were especially crucial, as both look to again contend in Class D.
Those teams, remember, lost once-in-a-decade talents in Logan Frank and Jayden Lassiter, respectively, who shared Big 30 Co-Player of the Year honors last spring. And much to their coaches’ delight, their heirs hardly missed a beat.
Lucas Marsh, Frank’s replacement at QB, completed 6-of-11 passes for 118 yards and three TDs while running for a team-best 61 yards and another score while guiding F/E to a 28-16 win over Lackawanna. Kaedon Holcomb, meanwhile — Lassiter’s successor in the Portville backfield — ran 24 times for 170 yards and two scores while helping the Panthers to a 28-6 triumph over Gowanda/Pine Valley.
(For their efforts, Holcomb, Hoag and Randolph’s Xander Hind were among 16 Section 6 players cited as Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 1 top performers while Salamanca’s Kody Shinners was a Week 1 Trench Trophy nominee.)
Elsewhere: Pioneer quarterback Brody Hopkins, with the two-headed RB tandem of Jordan King and Joe Stover having graduated, stood out in Week 1, totaling two rushing touchdowns and 91 passing yards in a 22-14 triumph over Kenmore West.
Junior Olean receiver Cade Anastasia staked his claim as a new playmaker for quarterback Railey Silvis, catching four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss to Fredonia; first-year Allegany-Limestone quarterback Mike Frederick threw for a touchdown and ran for another — and had an 80-yard run wiped out due to a holding penalty — in a 20-12 win over Cattaraugus-LV. And Portville quarterback Luke Petryszak, as the heir to multi-year starter Hunter Griffin, completed 9-of-18 passes for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion run in the Panthers’ triumph.
In some instances, the rosters around those players — and the coaching in place — had as much to do with those wins as the individual efforts themselves. The likes of F/E, Portville and Pioneer have been constructed and possess the culture to compete almost regardless of who was going to fill those positions.
Still, many of those names were going to have to take the next step — become real answers to those offseason questions — if these teams were going to truly continue their success in the fall.
One week in, they’ve already begun to do just that.