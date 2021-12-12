Notes from the Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium:
— Tom Brady’s game-winning touchdown pass, a 58-yarder to Breshad Perriman, was the 700th of his illustrious career. It was also his 33rd victory over the Bills (32 of them with the Patriots), an NFL record against one team. He had already broken Drew Brees’ record for both career completions and passing yards.
— Tampa Bay’s 24-3 lead at the half marked the fifth straight home game in which the Bucs had at least a 20-point cushion at halftime. Brady is now 102-1 in games in which his team led by at least 21 points at halftime, the lone loss coming to a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Buffalo team in 2011.
— Incredibly, the game marked the first time in 30 years that a team had no rushes by a running back in a half. Buffalo had four runs in the first half, all by quarterback Josh Allen. The first rush by a back was the ill-fated fake punt by Matt Brieda.
— The touchdown reception by tight end Dawson Knox was his eighth, topping the TD list for his position in the league and extending his team record.
— The 47-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette was the longest rush of the season by the Bucs.
— Of the Buccaneers’ three sacks of Allen, 1½ each were credited to linebacker Shaquil Barrett, giving him a team-high 9 on the season, and linebacker Devin White, who now has 3½.
— The Bills’ first sack of Brady was recorded by defensive lineman Eli Ankou, his first, and the second was credited to linebacker Matt Milano, his second.
— Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had a game-high 12 tackles, six of them solos. Safety Jordan Poyer had 11 and seven and Milano nine and six.
White topped the Bucs with 10 tackles and seven solos while linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield, son of the former Bill, each had nine and eight, the latter of which were game highs.
— Inactive for the Bills were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei (toe) and Vernon Butler, tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip), running back Zack Moss, safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Boogie Basham and offensive lineman Cody Ford.
— The Bucs’ only inactive starter was safety Jordan Whitehead (calf).