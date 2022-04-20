Mike Erickson, athletic director at Bradford Area High School, was recently honored at the annual District 9 athletic director and principal meeting.
Erickson and North Clarion’s Bonnie Wolbert were each selected District 9 Athletic Director of the Year. The pair were among five finalists for the award, which was created in 2021 to serve as the district’s nomination for the state-wide AD of the Year award.
“Athletic directors, they’re all great people to work with,” Erickson said. “We have very good bonds with the other athletic directors at schools not just in our area, but across District 9 and across the state. To be recognized by them is a huge honor.”
The 2021-22 school year marks Erickson’s fourth at BAHS, as he has guided the district’s athletic programs through another year altered by COVID-19.
“The last three years have been a huge challenge for everybody, and we’re trying to do what’s right for the kids,” Erickson said. “Being safe while doing it, however, is the biggest challenge that any of us have had to go through.”
WHILE THE pandemic wasn’t unique to this school year, it brought unique challenges. Quarantines were part of every local sports team’s vocabulary in the fall, when student-athletes were still regularly sidelined by exposure to the vicus.
“I guess the most important thing this year was getting through it without any major Covid-related issues,” Erickson said. “In the fall, there were some quarantines and a lot of uncertain times.”
The Owl football team was hit especially hard by the virus, playing virtually every game of the season short handed. As the fall then faded to winter, spectators returned to indoor venues, where they were not allowed the winter prior.
“Football was really hit hard by it,” Erickson said. “There were weeks where we weren’t sure if we were even going to play because of the quarantines, but we still went ahead with it because you don’t want to take that opportunity away from any kid. But, we’re going to do it safely — that was the biggest thing throughout the year.
“Through the winter with the masks, last year was almost easier because of the limited spectators. Just being able to get through the year without any major shutdowns was the biggest thing.”
Erickson thanked the BASD administration, including high school principal Dave Ray, dean of students Ken Coffman and district superintendent Katherine Pude.
“It’s been a tough year for me all-around, and they were able to step up and help out when needed,” Erickson said. “The support they have given to me and to us as administrators, is just phenomenal.”
