OLEAN — Spencer Cornelius had come oh-so-close before.
Two years ago, the budding Bradford High standout finished a two-stroke average behind District 9 rival Connor Alfieri for the overall Penn-York Junior Golf League title. Last summer, by winning the tour’s final stop by a stroke, he forced a playoff with Alfieri for the top prize, but ultimately settled for second when the latter parred the extra hole and Cornelius bogeyed.
This time around, he wouldn’t be denied.
Cornelius carded a 6-over par 76 to win the final stop of the 52nd annual junior golf circuit on Monday at Bartlett Country. His round was more than enough to secure the points title, for which he’d already held a sizable lead, and allowed him to edge Kane’s Curtis Barner for the John Forrest Memorial Trophy for Most Outstanding Golfer, given the competitor with the best 3-out-of-4-score average.
And though the rising Bradford senior believes he left something to be desired this summer, he was pleased with what he’d accomplished: Two wins in four legs, plus a second- and third-place finish; and both major titles in the Division I boys category (16-18).
“It feels good,” said Cornelius, who finished with a low average of 75. “I mean, I didn’t play well in any of the weeks this year, but I just avoided any blowup rounds and was able to finish it out and stay on top.”
Of capturing the trophy that eluded him, he added, “It’s just a nice thing to have under my name; a good thing on my resume.”
Cornelius’ 76, which included two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles, was three strokes better than Barner, who finished second in both points and average. Allegany-Limestone standout Michael Davis, who won the Pennhills stop, missed Monday to play in a Western New York PGA Junior Tour event.
Kamdyn McClain (82 on Monday) and Andy Rohrs (84) rounded out the top-five in total points in the top boys’ division. Cole Lechner also received one of the circuit’s major honors, earning the Kevin Forrest Memorial Trophy, given each year to a participant who demonstrates love for the game, sportsmanship, integrity and camaraderie.
In Week 4 (but the fifth scheduled week after the Wellsville stop was canceled due to excess rain), 90 total golfers battled windy conditions, which affected scores across the board, tournament director Kevin Henzel said.
What worked for Cornelius, who has won five of nine total stops since last summer?
“I played really well on the Par 3s,” he said. “I played two-under on them, my putting was decent. I just got myself in a few bad spots, made a few mistakes, but overall it was a pretty good round. I just left a few strokes out there.
In Division II (14-15), Ryan Lechner (82) edged Kaden Heckman (86) for his first weekly title, but Heckman took home the overall divisional crown. In Division III (12-13), Carter Davis fashioned a 44 over nine holes for his third individual win and the overall title. Kaysen Beaver, meanwhile, shot a 53 on the modified tees for both the Bartlett win and the overall championship in Division IV (11-and-under).
On the girls’ side, Amara Williams captured her first weekly title with a nine-hole total of 49 while Sophie Bartman sealed the Division I points championship with a 51. Makenna Heckman carded a 52 for her fourth win in as many stops, giving her a sweep for the summer and the Division III crown. In Division IV, Eva Militello won her third leg of the year and the group championship with a 69 from the modified tees.
For Cornelius, who ended Alfieri’s three-year run as the Forrest Memorial winner with the latter having aged out of play, it was only his latest major accomplishment. In the last year, he followed up his second-place Penn-York finish with a convincing title victory, excelled at both the district and state high school levels and competed at the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tournament in Killington, Vermont, back in June, where he finished tied for eighth of 51 golfers.
“It’s nice to have these tournaments (close to home) and just … establish myself around the area and get my name out there,” he said. “It’s just a fun, relaxed tournament with Penn-York, and I think it gets me ready for the other tournaments in the area that are a lot larger than these, with more pressure on you.
“These are a good test.”
Cornelius is one of 13 Penn-York golfers who received free entry into the 85th annual SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur Tournament, which begins Wednesday. The top 10 finishers in each age group from Monday’s fourth stop at Bartlett: