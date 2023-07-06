BUFFALO — Ryan Boyer, a Bradford High product and former Canisius College pitcher, has been called up to Triple-A Buffalo and will join the Bisons’ active roster immediately, the ball club announced Thursday.
Boyer, who played the 2021 season as a graduate student for the Golden Griffins, signed a free-agent minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2022.
In two professional seasons (2022 and ‘23), Boyer has pitched for three different teams within the Blue Jays farm system. The Bradford, Pa., native started the 2023 campaign with Toronto’s Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, and has also thrown for the Dunedin Blue Jays and the organization’s High-A team in Vancouver.
In 10 games this season, Boyer is 2-0 with a 1.46 earned run average and 16 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of work. In his professional career, Boyer has appeared in 42.1 innings, where he is 5-0 with two saves and a 2.98 ERA in 34 appearances.
As a Griff in 2021, Boyer went 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 41 strikeouts against just five walks in 30.2 innings. His 12.03 strikeouts per nine innings rate ranks second-best among Canisius pitchers in school history and his 1.47 walks per nine innings ranks as the fifth-lowest total for a season in the program’s record book. Boyer earned his first career win at the NCAA Division I level on April 10, 2021 after he fanned eight batters over five innings in a victory against Manhattan. He earned his first collegiate save in a MAAC Baseball Tournament elimination game against Marist on May 21, 2021.
Prior to joining the Canisius program, Boyer spent five seasons at Pitt-Bradford, where he finished his Panthers career with 210 strikeouts in 199.1 innings. A five-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Pitcher of the Week and a two-time D3 Baseball Team of the Week honoree, Boyer was honored as the Pitt-Bradford Athlete of the Year in 2020.
Boyer is the only former Canisius baseball player currently playing affiliated pro ball. Since 1994, 18 former Griffs have gone on to be drafted or sign free agent contracts with MLB organizations. Boyer is the second former Canisius player to join the Bisons’ roster in the Blue Jays affiliation era, joining former Griffs’ hurler John Axford.