It’s not without irony that two beloved Bradford High School football coaches, who led the Owls for 26 consecutive seasons, passed away within five months of each other, both at age 83.
Last January, John Durham, who coached BHS for 11 seasons (1965-75), passed away from natural causes at his home just outside of Pittsburgh. Then, Monday night, Jerry Zawacki, Bradford’s boss from ’75 to ’90 succumbed at an assisted-living memory unit in Winder, Ga., between Atlanta and Athens.
ZAWACKI WAS in the midst of a successful six-season career at Cameron County High School — five winning seasons after his first with a 37-16 record that included two 8-1 campaigns — when he applied to replace Durham.
Jerry was hired as coach and a social studies teacher and he, his wife Ann, and three sons, Chris, Pat and Brad, moved to a big, always busy house barely a block from the high school.
Zawacki and Durham, also athletic director and a math teacher, were different in that Jerry was more of a cheerleader than John, who took a businesslike approach. But neither was one of those old-school, tough-guy coaches who made their point by yelling and resorting to physical discipline.
Many of Jerry’s classes were filled with struggling students and he once told me, “I see my job as teaching them life lessons … you give some of these kids a map and they can’t find Limestone. That’s the kind of thing I focus on, daily living.”
ZAWACKI endured a roller-coaster tenure as Bradford coach but he crafted two 8-2 seasons, one of which ended in the PIAA playoffs and in the three-year stretch between 1986 and ’88 the Owls went 20-12 against quality large-school competition.
After retiring from coaching, and a four-year stint as principal at Ridgway High School, Jerry moved to Florida where he was an adjunct professor at Daytona Beach Community College before changing states and ending his teaching career at the Gainesville campus of the University of North Georgia.
EIGHT YEARS ago, Zawacki enjoyed one of the highlights of his coaching life when he returned to Cameron County and was feted by his former players.
“We lived in Bradford for 17 years,” he said, “but (Emporium) was always special. Maybe it’s because the community is so isolated ... people were just closer and football seemed to bring everybody together.”
That weekend, he mused about the game.
“Football is a team sport,” Jerry emphasized. “All you hear about from high school to college to the NFL is ‘locker room.’ What that means is that you’re joining a group where you have to come together. We didn’t tolerate people who were arrogant or didn’t care about the team.
“I only had three rules: 1. Be on time, 2. Do your best, 3. Don’t do anything to embarrass yourself, your family, your school or your team. In other words, do the right thing. To this day, a lot of my players remember that.”
HE ALSO recalled when his scholastic football career began.
“I went to a Catholic grade school,” Zawacki said. “When I was graduating from eighth grade, the priest said, ‘Gerald, are you going to the public or the parochial high school?’ I said ‘the public school’ because it had football. Then he looked at my report card and said ‘Well, that’s the only thing you’d be good at.’
“I never forgot that (though) I wasn’t mad at him, because he taught me a valuable lesson. But years later I was always proud to tell him that I was a teacher AND football coach.”
He concluded, “I’ve been in the education business for 47 years and have loved it. But my favorite part was coaching football. You’ve got to know when to pat a kid on the back and when to say ‘I think you can do better than that ... you didn’t put out 100 percent.’
“You don’t want to scream and yell at them ...the tone of voice should say I see the mistake ... but I still love you.”
And, even in Jerry’s passing, his former players still do.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)