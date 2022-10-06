633ca54b408fe.image

The Bradford High girls soccer team wore these orange uniforms during Monday’s win over Warren in support of teammate Angelika Maletto, a cancer survivor. Maletto was diagnosed with a rare form of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2015 and has been in remission since 2018. The color orange represents Leukemia awareness and support.

 Photo provided

BRADFORD, Pa. — Ahead of Monday’s game against Warren, the Bradford High girls soccer team traded its customary red and black uniforms for a new kit.

This one featured orange lettering on a black background, a deviation from the Owls’ standard home jerseys. The uniforms were the result of a player-led effort to raise Leukemia awareness and support, honoring junior midfielder Angelika Maletto, a cancer survivor.

