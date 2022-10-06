BRADFORD, Pa. — Ahead of Monday’s game against Warren, the Bradford High girls soccer team traded its customary red and black uniforms for a new kit.
This one featured orange lettering on a black background, a deviation from the Owls’ standard home jerseys. The uniforms were the result of a player-led effort to raise Leukemia awareness and support, honoring junior midfielder Angelika Maletto, a cancer survivor.
Before the Owls defeated perennial rival Warren at Parkway Field, the team recognized Maletto and explained the influence behind their new uniforms.
In October of 2015, Maletto was diagnosed with a rare form of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, known as T-CELL.
She had been rushed to the hospital from school due to breathing problems and, shortly after arriving at Bradford Regional Medical Center, was life-flighted to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. The cancer caused an enlargement of Maletto’s thymus — an organ in front of her windpipe — which spurred breathing problems.
She would then endure 28 days of chemotherapy at UPMC, followed by a two-year treatment plan that included weekly trips to Pittsburgh for chemo treatments.
Maletto has been in remission since 2018, and has played for the Owls throughout high school. The color orange seen on Bradford’s jerseys prepresent Leukemia awareness.
“Today, Angelika is a thriving, smart, beautiful and healthy young woman,” read a biography provided by Maletto’s mother that was relayed over the Parkway Field public address system before Monday’s game. “She loves soccer and enjoys playing and living her life to the fullest. If you are ever sitting in the stands when one of her teammates (or herself) scores, you can certainly hear her cheering.”
Maletto scored one goal as a sophomore and has scored twice already as a junior. Her energy, however, provides a consistent spark to the Owls.
“She’s always at practice and she puts in the hardest work and best effort that she can,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “She is always around, and if she’s on the bench, she’s always supportive of the team.”
The Owls debuted the jerseys Monday, but plan to wear them again while playing at home this season. After the season, the kits will be handed down for future Bradford girls soccer players to wear.
The effort was started, guided and completed by Maletto’s teammates, Warnick said, out of compassion for their friend.
“They did everything on their own to get those jerseys,” Warnick said. “It wasn’t anything that the school did. They did fundraising and everything it took to get those jerseys for (Maletto). They’re good kids, and to see them do that kind of stuff on their own is awesome.”
