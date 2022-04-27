Five local trap programs converged at Bradford Gun Club Tuesday evening for the Southern Pennsylvania Conference’s end-of-year invitational.

Bradford edged Otto-Eldred by three shots, 377-374, to top the team leaderboard in a competition that featured 155 shooters split into 31 squads. Bradford’s Clayton Brinsky earned Top Gun honors as the only shooter to score a perfect 50.

“We shot exceptionally; I was very impressed,” Bradford coach Dan Brinksy said. “We put up a lot of personal bests in tough conditions. It was cold and windy here (Tuesday), which aren’t ideal shooting conditions, but I was very impressed by the team tonight.”

Each athlete completed two 25-shot rounds of trap, rotating shots among their five-person squads with a station rotation in between each round.

Coudersport finished 3rd in team scoring with 346 points, while Smethport was 4th with 333 and Oswayo Valley was 5th with 294. O-E’s Wyatt Farr finished just behind Brinksy with a 49, while a trio of Farr’s teammates turned in a 48.

Jaydon Stone, Austin Unverdorben and Sebastian Zona each scored 48 for O-E, as did Bradford’s Jaydon Schwab and Harrison Morrisroe. Smethport’s Brayden Cosper and O-E’s Gavin Pearce each shot 47 to round out Tuesday’s top scores.

It wasn’t ideal shooting conditions, but that’s what was dealt to us,” Dan Brinksy said. “Everybody has to shoot the same targets in the same wind.”

O-E edged Bradford in the season’s accumulative scoring totals, with 1095 points to Bradford’s 1092. Coudy was 3rd in accumulative scoring with 1043, while Smethport finished with 982 and OV totaled 839.

“We had over 150 kids here, and you don’t see that at a lot of sporting events in our area, period,” Dan Brinsky said. “It’s a growing sport, and our team is growing. We basically doubled our size from last year. It’s impressive what is going on here in McKean County.”

Top-8 shooters from each team were as follows:

BRADFORD (377)

Clayton Brinksy 50

Jaydon Schwab 48

Harrison Morrisroe 48

Wyatt Stark 48

Andrew Giordano 46

Mitchell Brinsky 46

Chase Gray 46

Matt Decasper 45

OTTO-ELDRED (374)

Wyatt Farr 49

Jaydon Stone 48

Austin Unverdaben 48

Sebastian Zona 48

Gavin Pearce 47

Billy Clayson 46

Nick Brown 44

Gavin Silvis 43

COUDERSPORT (346)

Tyler Boyd 45

Otto Deutschlander 45

Owen Deutschlander 44

Miranda Herling 43

Brooke Tubbs 43

Julian Serat 42

Wyatt Kibbe 42

Hanneh Fleniken 42

SMETHPORT (333)

Brayden Cosper 47

Hunter Dumire 45

Josh Erickson 42

Cole Szuba 42

Michael Wooster 41

Katelyn Dunn 39

Demetri Wilber 39

Cole Walker 38

OSWAYO VALLEY (294)

Zain Harvey 44

Aiden Resig 40

Karielle Johnston 38

Khloe Carpenter 38

Alex Harmon 37

Conner Howard 36

Owen Roulo 33

Dana Williams 28

Trending Food Videos