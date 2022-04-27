Five local trap programs converged at Bradford Gun Club Tuesday evening for the Southern Pennsylvania Conference’s end-of-year invitational.
Bradford edged Otto-Eldred by three shots, 377-374, to top the team leaderboard in a competition that featured 155 shooters split into 31 squads. Bradford’s Clayton Brinsky earned Top Gun honors as the only shooter to score a perfect 50.
“We shot exceptionally; I was very impressed,” Bradford coach Dan Brinksy said. “We put up a lot of personal bests in tough conditions. It was cold and windy here (Tuesday), which aren’t ideal shooting conditions, but I was very impressed by the team tonight.”
Each athlete completed two 25-shot rounds of trap, rotating shots among their five-person squads with a station rotation in between each round.
Coudersport finished 3rd in team scoring with 346 points, while Smethport was 4th with 333 and Oswayo Valley was 5th with 294. O-E’s Wyatt Farr finished just behind Brinksy with a 49, while a trio of Farr’s teammates turned in a 48.
Jaydon Stone, Austin Unverdorben and Sebastian Zona each scored 48 for O-E, as did Bradford’s Jaydon Schwab and Harrison Morrisroe. Smethport’s Brayden Cosper and O-E’s Gavin Pearce each shot 47 to round out Tuesday’s top scores.
It wasn’t ideal shooting conditions, but that’s what was dealt to us,” Dan Brinksy said. “Everybody has to shoot the same targets in the same wind.”
O-E edged Bradford in the season’s accumulative scoring totals, with 1095 points to Bradford’s 1092. Coudy was 3rd in accumulative scoring with 1043, while Smethport finished with 982 and OV totaled 839.
“We had over 150 kids here, and you don’t see that at a lot of sporting events in our area, period,” Dan Brinsky said. “It’s a growing sport, and our team is growing. We basically doubled our size from last year. It’s impressive what is going on here in McKean County.”
Top-8 shooters from each team were as follows:
BRADFORD (377)
Clayton Brinksy 50
Jaydon Schwab 48
Harrison Morrisroe 48
Wyatt Stark 48
Andrew Giordano 46
Mitchell Brinsky 46
Chase Gray 46
Matt Decasper 45
OTTO-ELDRED (374)
Wyatt Farr 49
Jaydon Stone 48
Austin Unverdaben 48
Sebastian Zona 48
Gavin Pearce 47
Billy Clayson 46
Nick Brown 44
Gavin Silvis 43
COUDERSPORT (346)
Tyler Boyd 45
Otto Deutschlander 45
Owen Deutschlander 44
Miranda Herling 43
Brooke Tubbs 43
Julian Serat 42
Wyatt Kibbe 42
Hanneh Fleniken 42
SMETHPORT (333)
Brayden Cosper 47
Hunter Dumire 45
Josh Erickson 42
Cole Szuba 42
Michael Wooster 41
Katelyn Dunn 39
Demetri Wilber 39
Cole Walker 38
OSWAYO VALLEY (294)
Zain Harvey 44
Aiden Resig 40
Karielle Johnston 38
Khloe Carpenter 38
Alex Harmon 37
Conner Howard 36
Owen Roulo 33
Dana Williams 28