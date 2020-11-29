BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Family YMCA swim team recently won its first two dual meets of the season, staged virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barracudas defeated the Cory YMCA Otters, 501-1314, on Nov. 7 and followed that up with a 566-417 victory over the Warren YMCA Dolphins on Nov. 21.
Against Cory, Bradford won every age group except the 11-12 girls, with many swimmers logging a personal best time to start the season. Laryssa Webster (200 IM, 200 butterfly, 100 free), Julia Moini (50 free, 100 breast, 100 butterfly), Harris Bell (200 IM, 100 breast, 100 free), Bella Rhoades (200 IM, 100 free, 100 breast), Steve Williams (100 back, 200 back 500 freestyle) and Elias Engstrom (100 free, 25 back, 25 freestyle) all won three individual events for the Barracudas. Double-winners were Colt Matz (100 IM, 100 free) Reagan Diebler (100 IM, 200 free) Rylann Terwilliger (50 back, 50 free), Michael Depto (200 free, 50 breast), Mitchell Signor (100 back, 500 free), Landon Johnson (200 IM, 100 free), Micah Johnson (100 IM, 25 breast), Eli Voss (200 IM, 100 breast), Lila Glasgow (50 free, 25 butterfly), Anna Benedict (100 back, 100 free), Blake Randall-Klouw (50 back, 50 butterfly) and Kael Riekofsky (50 back, 50 butterfly).
Against Warren, Bradford won six of the 10 age groups that competed. Mitchell Signor dropped four seconds off his PR in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:05.34, which was close to the team record. Sabrina Williams also shattered a personal best, dropping six seconds from her previous mark in the 200 IM.
Triple-winners for the Barracudas were Laryssa Webster (400 IM, 50 free, 100 butterfly), Alexis Trietley (200 free, 200 IM, 200 back), Steve Williams (200 free, 50 free, 200 back), Rylann Terwilliger (50 free, 50 breast, 200 free), Bella Rhodes (100 back, 100 free, 100 butterfly), Landon Johnson (50 breast, 50 free, 50 butterfly), Reagan Diebler (50 back, 100 IM, 100 back) and Michael Depto (100 breast, 100 free, 50 free).
The seven teams competing in the NWPA swim league this season will be holding all meets virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team swims the given events at their home pools and the results are then compiled to determine winners.
Bradford will return to action on Dec. 5 when it will take on the Jamestown YMCA. All meets are being streamed live for parents and family members to view on the Barracuda Facebook page.