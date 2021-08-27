Several storylines, and therefore question marks, hang over the Bradford football team’s Week 0 trip to Brookville.
Brookville High School Football Stadium will host Bradford senior Elijah Fitton’s first career start at quarterback. Before that, the Owls will make their first long bus ride of the fall, traversing 75 miles southwest.
However, after a week of preparation and scouting, Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio knows that his team is ready for its season opener.
“They know everything we need to do,” Puglio said after Thursday’s practice. “Everything went smoothly (Thursday), kind of like our pre-game work, a simulated game. There were no hiccups. Everybody lined up where they were supposed to, everyone knows where they’re supposed to be going and we feel really confident going into (the game).”
The weather impacted the Owls’ week of preparation, as some full-pad reps were traded for relief from the heat and humidity.
“We’ve really been trying to protect them from the heat,” Puglio said. “Scaling things back; a lot of helmet and shoulder pads stuff to make sure we’re not putting too much out there so we can be ready for (Friday).”
The Owls hope that Friday will be the first step toward turning the program’s recent fortunes (0-7 last season and 1-8 the year before) around. They’ll be tested immediately, facing a Brookville team that finished 7-1 a year ago, its only loss a 16-14 defeat to Karns City in the District 9 championship game.
“They’re big,” Puglio said. “And they’re athletic on the outside. It’s one of those things where you really need to pay attention to detail.”
Jack Krug, Brookville’s star quarterback that threw 31 touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 2369 passing yards a year ago, has graduated.
Still, the Raiders return several weapons, including leading rusher Braiden Davis, who ran for 238 yards on 45 attempts (5.3 average) as a sophomore last season. Wide receiver Brayden Kunselman, who secured 28 receptions for 524 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore last year, returns, as well.
For Puglio, trusting the plan the Owls have in place will be key for defensive success. That was evident in Bradford’s scrimmage against Warren, he said.
“If we read out (defensive) keys, we’ll be fine,” Puglio said. “I think there are some things we can take advantage of, but again, it’s a matter of reading our keys and trusting what we saw on film.”
The 7 p.m. kickoff will usher in the return of Owl football with the fanfare that it lacked last season, something the program is excited for.
“Just do what we do,” Puglio said. “We’ve been running (the offense) for a couple weeks now, and really all summer, so it shouldn’t be anything new. Just do our thing and not really worry about anything Brookville is going to do.”
And, about the bus ride? They’re used to it.
“We’re no strangers to long bus rides,” Puglio said. “It is what it is. Just get focused on the way down, get off and hopefully start fast.”
Other notable Week 0 matchups include the renewal of one of Elk County’s greatest football rivalries in St. Marys.
The Flying Dutchmen host Ridgway on Friday night, renewing the matchup that St. Marys swept a year ago.
The Elkers haven’t forgotten the 34-7 defeat the Dutch handed them on their home field last season. They also haven’t forgotten their 35-21 loss at St. Marys later in the season that clinched the league title for the Dutch and ended Ridgway’s streak of four consecutive league championships.
St. Marys, led by quarterback Christian Coudriet, scored 44 points per game in its five regular season contests in 2020. Coudriet returns, as do many of the team’s other starters, forming one of District 9’s premier football rosters.
That game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s slate features a matchup of teams that aren’t yet sure where they stand in the jumbled District 9 Small School North league. After Port Allegany travels to Otto-Eldred, however, each side will learn a lot.
Each lost significant contributors to graduation, but in seemingly opposite facets.
Otto-Eldred lost nearly its entire core of skill players, including quarterback Cole Sebastian, while returning key pieces on the line such as Jacob Coffman. Port A returns key skill players such as Drew Evens and Noah Archer, but lost many of the linemen that protected them in the team’s 3-4 finish a year ago.
The Gators and Terrors are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.